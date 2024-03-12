Racing Post logo
League One

Peterborough v Stevenage predictions, betting odds and tips: Prolific Posh can make it six wins from six

Free expert football tips, best bets and predictions for Peterborough v Stevenage in League One on Wednesday.

Darren Ferguson's Peterborough are on a five-game winning streak
Credit: Getty Images

Where to watch Peterborough v Stevenage

Sky Sports Main Event & Football, 8pm Wednesday

Best bet

Peterborough
1pt 20-23 Betfair

Peterborough v Stevenage odds

Peterborough 20-23
Stevenage 7-2
Draw 27-10

Peterborough v Stevenage predictions

Promotion-chasing Peterborough have won four League One matches on the trot for the first time this season and they can ramp up the pressure on the teams above them by beating Stevenage at London Road.

The Posh play some of the best football in the third tier and are accustomed to scoring plenty of goals.

They have racked up 71 goals from 36 league games and are full of confidence after following up last Tuesday's 5-1 success at home to Northampton with a 3-1 victory at Burton.

Peterborough have scored at least two goals in 14 of their 17 home league fixtures and their classy attack should give them the edge over Stevenage, who have notched just twice in their last five games.

Stevenage can be tough to play against and are having a fantastic season but they have lost all of their five matches away to top eight teams and could falter against prolific Posh.

Key stat

Peterborough have won their last five matches

Dan ChildsRacing Post Sport

Published on 12 March 2024inLeague One

Last updated 15:08, 12 March 2024

