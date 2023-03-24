Football accumulator tips for Saturday March 25: Choose Cobblers in 23-1 acca

The Championship takes a break this weekend but there are some important games in League Two with promotion-chasing pair Stockport and Northampton travelling to Swindon and Doncaster.

Racing Post expert Dan Childs has selected a fourfold which pays 23-1 with Hills.

All bets must be placed by 3pm on Saturday.

Saturday's accumulator predictions

Racing Post football expert Dan Childs has picked:

Charlton to beat Wycombe

Crawley to beat Rochdale

Northampton to beat Doncaster

Stockport to beat Swindon

Charlton v Wycombe

Charlton are up to 11th in League One after back-to-back wins and their revival can continue at the expense of playoff hopefuls Wycombe, who have lost two of their last three fixtures.

Crawley v Rochdale

League Two strugglers Crawley have taken seven points from their last three games and they can take another step towards safety by defeating basement boys Rochdale in West Sussex.

Doncaster v Northampton

Northampton are outside League Two's automatic promotion places on goal difference but they can maintain the pressure on those above them by defeating mid-table Doncaster in Yorkshire.

Swindon v Stockport

Sixth-placed Stockport have lost just one of their last 11 League Two fixtures and they can pick up a vital three points away to injury-hit Swindon, who have gone four games without a victory.

