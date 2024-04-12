Expert EFL predictions and free football tips from Steve Davies

When to bet

All matches kick off at 3pm on Saturday

Best bets

Bradford

2pts 9-5 Betfair, Paddy Power

Northampton draw no bet

2pts 13-8 bet365

Doncaster

2pts 3-4 bet365

Charlton

2pts 29-20 general

Steve Davies's EFL predictions

Salford v Bradford

Only League Two’s bottom club Forest Green have won fewer home games than Salford, who can expect more Peninsula Stadium angst when Bradford come calling this weekend.

Karl Robinson’s side have chalked up just five wins at Moor Lane and lost their last outing on home soil 2-1 against strugglers Sutton.

Since then they have also been beaten at Walsall and Wimbledon, the latter a 1-0 loss which saw red cards flashed to defender Theo Vassell and skipper Elliott Watt while Robinson was charged by the FA for some fiery post-match comments about the officials.

It’s been a poor season for both these clubs but Bradford, under the leadership of ex-Ammies head coach Graham Alexander, do at least appear to be finishing the stronger.

They have taken seven points from their last possible nine, too late to make a dart for the playoffs but timely enough to ensure the Bantams can take care of depleted Salford.

Fleetwood v Northampton

Fleetwood’s days as a League One club look numbered and Northampton can ease the Cod Army’s grip on survival by delivering at Highbury.

It’s three wins in 19 since Charlie Adam took the reins on New Year’s Day and any hint of an end-of-season push for safety has been well and truly poleaxed by three straight losses.

The most recent of those was a 1-0 loss at bitter local rivals Blackpool, as dispiriting as anything that went before it.

Northampton, in contrast, have won three of their last four under precious little pressure, a run that started with a 1-0 win over Derby.

Doncaster v Accrington

It’s taken Doncaster until well into 2024 to finally get to grips with what’s needed to make hay in League Two, and now there’s no stopping them.

On the periphery of the relegation scrap for far too long, Grant McCann’s men are now on a stunning seven-game winning streak, with wins over Crewe, Wrexham, Crawley and, on Tuesday night, Walsall.

Inspirational loanee Hakeem Adelakun was once again at the epicentre of that success over the Saddlers and can play his part in an eighth straight triumph, this time over Accrington.

Stanley have lost three of seven under new boss John Doolan and their only wins have been over struggling Swindon and Newport.

Cambridge v Charlton

Nathan Jones won few admirers during an ill-fated stint at Southampton but he can do nothing wrong at The Valley.

The Addicks are unbeaten in 12, including wins over Derby and Barnsley, and while it’s too late to deliver a promotion push this time, it’s the type of run that would ensure they summer well.

They need to finish it off and would fancy they can prevail at Cambridge, who have lost nine of their last 13, failing to score in seven of those.

They don’t score anywhere near enough goals, in stark contrast to Charlton’s Alfie May who has one foot in the Golden Boot with 23 goals to his name.

Accumulator

Bristol City 13-10, Stevenage 8-15, Wrexham 2-5, Doncaster 3-4

A £1 acca returns £8.64 with bet365

First goalscorer

Ellis Simms Birmingham v Coventry

at 6-1 bet365

With 15 goals since the end of January, highly-rated Ellis Simms is firing Coventry towards the playoffs and should be too hot for struggling Birmingham to handle.

Click for free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.