Derby v Burton predictions, odds and betting tips: Ruthless Rams can bolster promotion hopes

Where to watch Derby v Burton

You can watch Derby v Burton in League One on Monday 15 January, live on Sky Sports Main Event & Football at 8pm

Match prediction & best bet

Derby to win & over 2.5 goals

2pts Evs general

Derby v Burton odds

Derby 1-3

Burton 11-1

Draw 17-4

Odds correct at time of publishing

Derby v Burton team news

Derby

Craig Forsyth is expected to miss out but Korey Smith has returned to full training and could be included in the matchday squad for the first time since November. Jake Rooney, Martyn Waghorn and Conor Washington remain sidelined and Kane Wilson must be assessed. Ryan Nyambe is away on international duty.

Burton

Winger Kwadwo Baah has returned to parent club Watford but new arrival Joe Hugill, who has signed from Manchester United on loan, is set to feature. Defender Sam Hughes is a doubt after limping off in the first half of midweek's EFL Trophy defeat at Blackpool.

Derby v Burton predictions

Nine wins in 11 games has catapulted Derby into League One title contention and the Rams can move to within a point of stuttering leaders Portsmouth with a free-scoring victory over Burton.

A 4-0 rout at home to Northampton at the end of October was the spark Derby needed to turn around their season and they’ve been potent ever since with three or more goals scored in five of their subsequent ten outings.

That ruthless streak is what could help separate them from their promotion rivals and, even in the absence of Martyn Waghorn and Conor Washington, they can call upon James Collins, Nathaniel Mendez-Laing and Tom Barkhuizen for their attacking flair.

Paul Warne’s side are the third highest scorers in the division with 47 goals in 25 games, a tally bettered only by Peterborough and Barnsley, while they also hold the joint-best defensive record alongside Bolton.

All of which could spell trouble for Burton, who are only five points above safety and are in danger of being dragged into a relegation scrap.

The Brewers have been particularly poor on their travels, winning only twice in 13 attempts and collecting one point from their last six road trips.

Burton have since appointed a new manager in Martin Paterson, who was Michael Duff’s assistant at Barnsley and then again at Swansea.

However, this looks a tricky starting point for Paterson and a lack of firepower will be a concern as his side have netted only five goals in their last 11 league outings.

The visitors have lost four of their last five away games to nil, which includes losing by two or more goals at Northampton, Peterborough and Oxford.

Backing Derby to successfully cover a handicap of -1 is worthy of consideration but the hosts to prevail in a fixture featuring at least three goals appeals most.

The Rams won the reverse fixture in August 3-0 and nine of their last 12 league matches have gone over 2.5 goals.

Key stat

Derby's last three League One matches have each produced over 3.5 goals.

Probable teams

Derby (3-4-2-1): Vickers; Nelson, Bradley, Cashin; Ward, Bird, Hourihane, Elder; John-Jules, Mendez-Laing, Collins.

Subs: Barkhuizen, Sibley, Thompson, Smith, Fornah, Wildsmith, Wilson.

Burton (3-5-2): Crocombe; Moon, Brayford, Sweeney; Caprice, Harper, Powell, Oshilaja, Seddon; Lubala, Bennett.

Subs: Hughes, Brayford, Scott, Hugill, Carayol, Chauke, Tamen.

