Bolton v Oxford predictions, betting odds and tips: Trotters could be tamed

Playoff-chasing Oxford were unlucky to lose 2-1 at leaders Portsmouth on their last League One road trip and they look overpriced to claim at least a point at third-placed Bolton at the Toughsheet Community Stadium.

Bolton's hopes of securing a top-two finish have faded over the last three weeks with only one win secured in five games.

The Trotters needed an 87th-minute equaliser from defender Eoin Toal to escape with a 2-2 draw at Exeter on Saturday but it wasn't enough to prevent them from sliding out of the automatic promotion slots.

Oxford are battling to get back into the top six and they advanced their cause at the weekend with a well-deserved 2-1 victory at home to Cheltenham.

Des Buckingham's side had a disappointing start to the year, winning only three matches in January and February, but they have a lot played better in recent weeks and look decent value to tame the Trotters.

Bolton have won only one of their last five matches

