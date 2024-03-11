Bolton v Oxford predictions, betting odds and tips: Trotters could be tamed
Free expert football tips, best bets and predictions for Bolton v Oxford in the League One on Tuesday.
Where to watch Bolton v Oxford
Sky Sports Main Event & Football, 8pm Tuesday
Best bet
Oxford or draw double chance
1pt 23-20 BoyleSports
Bolton v Oxford odds
Bolton 3-4
Oxford 15-4
Draw 14-5
Odds correct at time of publishing
Bolton v Oxford predictions
Playoff-chasing Oxford were unlucky to lose 2-1 at leaders Portsmouth on their last League One road trip and they look overpriced to claim at least a point at third-placed Bolton at the Toughsheet Community Stadium.
Bolton's hopes of securing a top-two finish have faded over the last three weeks with only one win secured in five games.
The Trotters needed an 87th-minute equaliser from defender Eoin Toal to escape with a 2-2 draw at Exeter on Saturday but it wasn't enough to prevent them from sliding out of the automatic promotion slots.
Oxford are battling to get back into the top six and they advanced their cause at the weekend with a well-deserved 2-1 victory at home to Cheltenham.
Des Buckingham's side had a disappointing start to the year, winning only three matches in January and February, but they have a lot played better in recent weeks and look decent value to tame the Trotters.
Key stat
Bolton have won only one of their last five matches
Published on 11 March 2024inLeague One
Last updated 15:46, 11 March 2024
