Ajax Women v Chelsea Women predictions and betting odds

Where to watch Ajax Women v Chelsea Women

TNT Sports 1 & DAZN 1, 5.45pm Tuesday

Best bets

Chelsea to win to nil

2pts 7-5 BoyleSports

Ajax Women v Chelsea Women odds

Ajax Women 15-2

Chelsea Women 2-5

Draw 18-5

Odds correct at time of publishing

Ajax Women v Chelsea Women predictions

Chelsea would love to sign off the Emma Hayes era with a first Women's Champions League title and the Blues should be too strong for Ajax in the first leg of their quarter-final tie in Amsterdam.

Hayes's hopes of landing her seventh Women's Super League title were boosted by Friday's 3-1 home win over Arsenal, who only got on the scoresheet thanks to an 86th-minute own goal from Chelsea substitute Catarina Macario.

Before that mishap, Chelsea had conceded just one goal in nine games in all competitions and they look value to beat Ajax to nil on Tuesday.

The Blues' impressive defensive sequence includes a 4-0 away win at Paris FC on matchday six of the Champions League group stage and a 1-0 League Cup semi-final victory against WSL title rivals Manchester City.

Ajax came through a tough section, finishing level on ten points with group winners Paris St-Germain and ahead of Bayern Munich and Roma.

However, Suzanne Bakker's side scored only seven goals in six group games and may struggle to land a blow on the Chelsea defence.

Lyon, second-favourites behind Barcelona in the trophy betting, are long odds-on to win the away leg of their tie against Benfica, having rattled in 25 goals in six group games.

