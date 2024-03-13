BetMGM Premier League Darts Night Seven predictions and betting tips: bet £10 and get £60 in free bets with BetMGM
Free darts tips, best bets and predictions for Night Seven of the 2024 BetMGM Premier League
Where to watch this week's BetMGM Premier League Darts
Each Night of Premier League action will be shown on Sky Sports, from 7pm every Thursday
Best bets for BetMGM Premier League Darts Night Seven
L Littler to beat M van Gerwen & L Humphries to beat M Smith
1pt double 8-11 & 2-5 bet365
BetMGM Premier League Darts Night Seven predictions
Debutants Luke Littler and Luke Humphries are flexing their muscles in the 2024 Premier League and can put more points on the board when the field descends on Nottingham for Night Seven.
Littler is third in the table after scoring points in all but one of the previous six weeks. Humphries is second after securing his first nightly triumph a week ago in Brighton.
The Nuke takes on Michael van Gerwen at the Motorpoint Arena in their third meeting of the campaign after the previous two went to the Green Machine in deciding legs.
However, with Van Gerwen nursing a bit of a shoulder injury and Littler fresh from glory at the Belgian Open on Sunday, the teenager gets the nod this time.
As for Humphries, it seems remarkable to think his form has even been questioned this year in the wake of his triumph at Alexandra Palace in the first week of January.
He’s the only player in the eight-man field averaging more than 100 - something he has done in ten of his last 11 matches - and victory at the Brighton Arena was just the confirmation he required that he is world number one for good reason.
Humphries takes on the ultra inconsistent Michael Smith in the second quarter-final in Nottingham and is taken to see off Bully Boy with something in hand. Have a dabble at the Luke double, which works out at around 7-5.
BetMGM Premier League Darts 2024 schedule
Night One Utilita Arena, Cardiff, Thursday February 1
Night Two Mercedes-Benz Arena, Berlin, Thursday February 8
Night Three OVO Hydro, Glasgow, Thursday February 15
Night Four Utilita Arena, Newcastle, Thursday February 22
Night Five Westpoint Exeter, Thursday February 29
Night Six The Brighton Centre, Thursday March 7
Night Seven Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham, Thursday March 14
Night Eight 3Arena, Dublin, Thursday March 21
Night Nine SSE Arena, Belfast, Thursday March 28
Night Ten AO Arena, Manchester, Thursday April 4
Night 11 Utilita Arena, Birmingham, Thursday April 11
Night 12 Rotterdam Ahoy, Thursday April 18
Night 13 M&S Bank Arena, Liverpool, Thursday April 25
Night 14 P&J Live, Aberdeen, Thursday May 2
Night 15 First Direct Arena, Leeds, Thursday May 9
Night 16 Utilita Arena, Sheffield, Thursday May 16
Playoffs The O2, London, Thursday May 23
Published on 13 March 2024 in Premier League Darts
Last updated 16:14, 13 March 2024
