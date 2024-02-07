BetMGM Premier League Darts Night Two predictions and betting tips: bet £10 and get £40 in free bets with BetMGM

Today's Offers 8 All offers

Where to watch this week's BetMGM Premier League Darts

Each Night of Premier League action will be shown on Sky Sports, from 7pm every Thursday

Best bets for BetMGM Premier League Darts Night Two

M Smith to beat G Price

2pts 11-10 general

L Littler win & hit the most 180s double v R Cross

2pts 4-5 bet365

L Humphries -3.5 legs

2pts 11-10 general

You can bet on Premier League Darts here

BetMGM Premier League Darts Night Two predictions

Premier League darts heads to Berlin for Night Two where Michael Smith and Gerwyn Price clash just a week after bringing down the curtain on Night One.

The two former world champions meet in the quarter-finals at the Mercedes-Benz Arena with Bully Boy looking to melt The Iceman for the second time in a week.

Yet despite thrashing Price 6-2 in front of the Welshman's own fans in last week's opening-night final in Cardiff, Smith is the outsider for their rematch in Germany.

The Englishman looks well worth backing, while expect good things from boy wonder Luke Littler and in-form Michael van Gerwen as well as more misery for Peter Wright.



Smith and Price have lacked consistency over the past 12 months but Bully Boy showed plenty of fight seeing off Van Gerwen and Littler in deciders last Thursday and showed plenty of firepower to defeat Gezzy with ease in the final.

Price admitted he had thrown rubbish in the showpiece to the dismay of his partisan fans and there was nothing to suggest he should be odds-on for their latest meeting on the Mercedes-Benz Arena stage.

First up it's Van Gerwen against Nathan Aspinall and the Dutchman looks a hard man to oppose given his weekend run to the final of the Masters, his third final in four events in 2024.

He came up short against Stephen Bunting in the title decided a few hours after Bunting had thrashed an out-of-sorts Aspinall 11-1.

The Asp threw poorly last week, too, averaging under 89 in his loss to Price and Van Gerwen ought to win this well.

Littler enjoyed a famous victory over fellow debutant Luke Humphries in their world final repeat last week before coming up just short against Smith.

Any doubts that the teenager might find elevation to such intense competition a struggle look unfounded, and while it's early days the kid is going to be a threat.

He would certainly fancy his chances against Rob Cross in another Alexandra Palace rematch for the youngster.

He beat Voltage 6-2 in their World Championship semi-final meeting just over a month ago and looks by far the more imposing of the two. His scoring power was demonstrated last week with eight 180s in the 19 legs he played compared to Cross's two in 17 legs.

Put Littler in any accas you care to but also back him and most 180s in a double.

The first round is completed with Humphries taking on Wright in what ought to be a routine win for the world number one and reigning world champion.

Humphries is enduring a flat start to 2024 with just two match wins in four events though his suffering is relative next to Wright.

Snakey, a somewhat contentious pick for the Premier League given his recent fall from grace, hasn't been able to buy a win for weeks and Cool Hand can beat him easily.

BetMGM Premier League Darts 2024 schedule

Night One Utilita Arena, Cardiff, Thursday February 1

Night Two Mercedes-Benz Arena, Berlin, Thursday February 8

Night Three OVO Hydro, Glasgow, Thursday February 15

Night Four Utilita Arena, Newcastle, Thursday February 22

Night Five Westpoint Exeter, Thursday February 29

Night Six The Brighton Centre, Thursday March 7

Night Seven Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham, Thursday March 14

Night Eight 3Arena, Dublin, Thursday March 21

Night Nine SSE Arena, Belfast, Thursday March 28

Night Ten AO Arena, Manchester, Thursday April 4

Night 11 Utilita Arena, Birmingham, Thursday April 11

Night 12 Rotterdam Ahoy, Thursday April 18

Night 13 M&S Bank Arena, Liverpool, Thursday April 25

Night 14 P&J Live, Aberdeen, Thursday May 2

Night 15 First Direct Arena, Leeds, Thursday May 9

Night 16 Utilita Arena, Sheffield, Thursday May 16

Playoffs The O2, London, Thursday May 23

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.