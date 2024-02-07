BetMGM Premier League Darts Night Two predictions and betting tips: bet £10 and get £40 in free bets with BetMGM
Free darts tips, best bets and predictions for Night Two of the 2024 BetMGM Premier League, plus new customers can get £40 in BetMGM free bets
Today's Offers8
Today's Offers7
Exclusive new customer sign up offers
BetMGM are offering £40 in free football and horseracing bets when new customers stake £10 on Premier League Darts.
You can grab your free bets here. We’ve included further instructions on how to grab your offer later on in this article.
Where to watch this week's BetMGM Premier League Darts
Each Night of Premier League action will be shown on Sky Sports, from 7pm every Thursday
Best bets for BetMGM Premier League Darts Night Two
M Smith to beat G Price
2pts 11-10 general
L Littler win & hit the most 180s double v R Cross
2pts 4-5 bet365
L Humphries -3.5 legs
2pts 11-10 general
You can bet on Premier League Darts here and get £40 in free bets with BetMGM
BetMGM Premier League Darts Night Two predictions
Premier League darts heads to Berlin for Night Two where Michael Smith and Gerwyn Price clash just a week after bringing down the curtain on Night One.
The two former world champions meet in the quarter-finals at the Mercedes-Benz Arena with Bully Boy looking to melt The Iceman for the second time in a week.
Yet despite thrashing Price 6-2 in front of the Welshman's own fans in last week's opening-night final in Cardiff, Smith is the outsider for their rematch in Germany.
The Englishman looks well worth backing, while expect good things from boy wonder Luke Littler and in-form Michael van Gerwen as well as more misery for Peter Wright.
Smith and Price have lacked consistency over the past 12 months but Bully Boy showed plenty of fight seeing off Van Gerwen and Littler in deciders last Thursday and showed plenty of firepower to defeat Gezzy with ease in the final.
Price admitted he had thrown rubbish in the showpiece to the dismay of his partisan fans and there was nothing to suggest he should be odds-on for their latest meeting on the Mercedes-Benz Arena stage.
First up it's Van Gerwen against Nathan Aspinall and the Dutchman looks a hard man to oppose given his weekend run to the final of the Masters, his third final in four events in 2024.
He came up short against Stephen Bunting in the title decided a few hours after Bunting had thrashed an out-of-sorts Aspinall 11-1.
The Asp threw poorly last week, too, averaging under 89 in his loss to Price and Van Gerwen ought to win this well.
Littler enjoyed a famous victory over fellow debutant Luke Humphries in their world final repeat last week before coming up just short against Smith.
Any doubts that the teenager might find elevation to such intense competition a struggle look unfounded, and while it's early days the kid is going to be a threat.
He would certainly fancy his chances against Rob Cross in another Alexandra Palace rematch for the youngster.
He beat Voltage 6-2 in their World Championship semi-final meeting just over a month ago and looks by far the more imposing of the two. His scoring power was demonstrated last week with eight 180s in the 19 legs he played compared to Cross's two in 17 legs.
Put Littler in any accas you care to but also back him and most 180s in a double.
The first round is completed with Humphries taking on Wright in what ought to be a routine win for the world number one and reigning world champion.
Humphries is enduring a flat start to 2024 with just two match wins in four events though his suffering is relative next to Wright.
Snakey, a somewhat contentious pick for the Premier League given his recent fall from grace, hasn't been able to buy a win for weeks and Cool Hand can beat him easily.
BetMGM Premier League Darts 2024 schedule
Night One Utilita Arena, Cardiff, Thursday February 1
Night Two Mercedes-Benz Arena, Berlin, Thursday February 8
Night Three OVO Hydro, Glasgow, Thursday February 15
Night Four Utilita Arena, Newcastle, Thursday February 22
Night Five Westpoint Exeter, Thursday February 29
Night Six The Brighton Centre, Thursday March 7
Night Seven Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham, Thursday March 14
Night Eight 3Arena, Dublin, Thursday March 21
Night Nine SSE Arena, Belfast, Thursday March 28
Night Ten AO Arena, Manchester, Thursday April 4
Night 11 Utilita Arena, Birmingham, Thursday April 11
Night 12 Rotterdam Ahoy, Thursday April 18
Night 13 M&S Bank Arena, Liverpool, Thursday April 25
Night 14 P&J Live, Aberdeen, Thursday May 2
Night 15 First Direct Arena, Leeds, Thursday May 9
Night 16 Utilita Arena, Sheffield, Thursday May 16
Playoffs The O2, London, Thursday May 23
Grab £40 in BetMGM free bets when you bet on BetMGM Premier League Darts
We’ve already mentioned that BetMGM are offering £40 in free football and horseracing bets when you bet on the 2024 BetMGM Premier League darts season.
Here is how you can claim this BetMGM £40 free betting offer when you place a qualifying bet on darts.
- Head over to BetMGM through this link to sign up
- Click the sign-up button and follow the process to fill in your details
- Place a £10 qualifying bet at minimum odds of 2.0 (EVS)
- Once your qualifying bet settles, 4x £10 free bets will be automatically credited to your account
- Note that your 4x £10 free bets apply to different markets, so ensure you read full T&Cs
BetMGM betting sign-up offer: terms and conditions
It's worth taking a few minutes to read through the terms and conditions associated with the new player promotion before signing up. Doing so will help you get a better grasp of the details of this BetMGM betting offer and what's expected of you as a new player.
The promotion from BetMGM gives you 4x £10 free bets to place across racing, football and other relevant markets. Some betting tokens are only applicable to certain sports, so it’s worth taking a minute to read through the T&Cs of this offer.
- New customers only
- Customers have seven days to place a qualifying bet to receive 4x Free Bets: 1x £10 Horseracing, 1x £10 bet builder, 1x £10 acca and 1x £10 football
- Seven-day expiry
- Exclusions apply
- Stakes are not returned
- Further T&Cs apply
Click for free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post
Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.
Published on 7 February 2024inDarts tips
Last updated 17:10, 7 February 2024
- Masters predictions and darts betting tips: Voltage looks set to electrify the Marshall Arena
- Thursday night Premier League Darts free bet: grab £30 ahead of the first night in Cardiff
- 2024 Premier League Darts outright winner predictions and betting tips for Night One
- Dutch Darts Masters predictions and darts betting tips: Mighty Mike can get back to winning ways
- TOTO Dutch Darts Masters 2024 schedule, where to watch and more + Get £30 in free bets with Sky Bet
- Masters predictions and darts betting tips: Voltage looks set to electrify the Marshall Arena
- Thursday night Premier League Darts free bet: grab £30 ahead of the first night in Cardiff
- 2024 Premier League Darts outright winner predictions and betting tips for Night One
- Dutch Darts Masters predictions and darts betting tips: Mighty Mike can get back to winning ways
- TOTO Dutch Darts Masters 2024 schedule, where to watch and more + Get £30 in free bets with Sky Bet