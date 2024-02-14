BetMGM Premier League Darts Night Three predictions and betting tips: bet £10 and get £40 in free bets with BetMGM

Today's Offers 8 All offers

Today's Offers 7 All offers

Exclusive new customer sign up offers

BetMGM are offering £40 in free football and horseracing bets when new customers stake £10 on Premier League Darts.

You can grab your free bets here . We’ve included further instructions on how to grab your offer later on in this article.

Where to watch this week's BetMGM Premier League Darts

Each Night of Premier League action will be shown on Sky Sports, from 7pm every Thursday

Best bets for BetMGM Premier League Darts Night Three

Michael van Gerwen to win Night Three

1pt 11-4 BoyleSports

Nathan Aspinall +1.5 v Luke Humphries

1pt 5-4 Coral, Ladbrokes

You can bet on Premier League Darts here and get £40 in free bets with BetMGM

BetMGM Premier League Darts Night Three predictions

Night Three of the Premier League takes the eight-man field to the OVO Hydro in Glasgow where a Scottish crowd will be hoping for a Scottish win but might not get their wish.

Peter Wright has failed to win a match over the course of the first two weeks and has to take on Michael van Gerwen in this evening’s second quarter-final.

Van Gerwen, the winner last Thursday in Berlin, has played in five events this season and reached the final in four of those, winning two.

It’s safe to say the Dutchman is in a rich vein of form, can see off a struggling Snakebite and go on to collect a second successive five-point haul.

A second successive Van Gerwen-Littler final - and third this year after the two of them contested the finals of last month’s World Series events in Bahrain and Amsterdam - is on the cards given the form The Nuke continues to show as well.

He faces a tougher first round tie against Gerwyn Price, last seen throwing his toys out of his pram over conditions in Wigan for Monday’s Players Championship event. Which Littler won, incidentally.

That could be a tight game and so too could the showdown between pointless Nathan Aspinall and fractious Luke Humphries.

Cool Hand wasn’t quite so chilled earlier this week with a few barbed comments on social media over his form and bit back. It has to be said, however, that the world champ isn’t at his slickest and he knows that.

He’ll have to put his head down against Aspinall who may not have the languid scoring power of the world number one but will guts it out against anyone.

BetMGM Premier League Darts 2024 schedule

Night One Utilita Arena, Cardiff, Thursday February 1

Night Two Mercedes-Benz Arena, Berlin, Thursday February 8

Night Three OVO Hydro, Glasgow, Thursday February 15

Night Four Utilita Arena, Newcastle, Thursday February 22

Night Five Westpoint Exeter, Thursday February 29

Night Six The Brighton Centre, Thursday March 7

Night Seven Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham, Thursday March 14

Night Eight 3Arena, Dublin, Thursday March 21

Night Nine SSE Arena, Belfast, Thursday March 28

Night Ten AO Arena, Manchester, Thursday April 4

Night 11 Utilita Arena, Birmingham, Thursday April 11

Night 12 Rotterdam Ahoy, Thursday April 18

Night 13 M&S Bank Arena, Liverpool, Thursday April 25

Night 14 P&J Live, Aberdeen, Thursday May 2

Night 15 First Direct Arena, Leeds, Thursday May 9

Night 16 Utilita Arena, Sheffield, Thursday May 16

Playoffs The O2, London, Thursday May 23

Grab £40 in BetMGM free bets when you bet on BetMGM Premier League Darts.

We’ve already mentioned that BetMGM are offering £40 in free football and horseracing bets when you bet on the 2024 BetMGM Premier League darts season.

Here is how you can claim this BetMGM £40 free betting offer when you place a qualifying bet on darts.

Head over to BetMGM through this link to sign up

through this link Click the sign-up button and follow the process to fill in your details

Place a £10 qualifying bet at minimum odds of 2.0 (EVS)

Once your qualifying bet settles, 4x £10 free bets will be automatically credited to your account

Note that your 4x £10 free bets apply to different markets, so ensure you read full T&Cs

BetMGM betting sign-up offer: terms and conditions

It's worth taking a few minutes to read through the terms and conditions associated with the new player promotion before signing up. Doing so will help you get a better grasp of the details of this BetMGM betting offer and what's expected of you as a new player.

The promotion from BetMGM gives you 4x £10 free bets to place across racing, football and other relevant markets. Some betting tokens are only applicable to certain sports, so it’s worth taking a minute to read through the T&Cs of this offer.

New customers only

Customers have seven days to place a qualifying bet to receive 4x Free Bets: 1x £10 Horseracing, 1x £10 bet builder, 1x £10 acca and 1x £10 football

Seven-day expiry

Exclusions apply

Stakes are not returned

Further T&Cs apply

Click for free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.