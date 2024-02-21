BetMGM Premier League Darts Night Four predictions and betting tips: bet £10 and get £40 in free bets with BetMGM

Today's Offers 8 All offers

Where to watch this week's BetMGM Premier League Darts

Each Night of Premier League action will be shown on Sky Sports, from 7pm every Thursday

Best bets for BetMGM Premier League Darts Night Four

Peter Wright over 93.5 average

3pts 5-6 bet365

Michael Smith (4-6), Luke Humphries (4-9)

1pt double general

BetMGM Premier League Darts Night Four predictions

Peter Wright has offered glimpses of the Snakebite of old this week and the Scot looks worth backing to carry his improving form into Night Four of the Premier League in Newcastle.

Snakey, a pale shadow of his former self for months now, had a good week in Leicester in a pair of Players Championship heats where he reached the last eight and last four, and should be feeling less daunted about having to take on boy wonder Luke Littler in the third quarter-final.

Wright needs points and needs them quick – he hasn't won a match yet – but even if he doesn't get the better of Littler he should be able to clear the 93.5 average that bookmakers have him in for.

In 11 matches in Leicester he eclipsed that mark eight times and if Littler plays well – as he surely will – we can expect a barrage of quick legs which keep the averages up.

If Wright had a good week in Leicester then Nathan Aspinall, the only other man yet to put a point on the board in the Premier League, definitely did not.

The Asp played three matches, lost two, and didn't average over 92. In that sort of form – and he's not at his best anyway – he looks vulnerable against Michael Smith.

Stick Bully Boy in a double with Luke Humphries, who can take care of Rob Cross in the second match.

Cool Hand has averaged more than 100 in each of his last five matches in the Premier League and might not need to reach those heights to see off Voltage, who is also off colour at the moment. The double works out at around 11-8.

BetMGM Premier League Darts 2024 schedule

Night One Utilita Arena, Cardiff, Thursday February 1

Night Two Mercedes-Benz Arena, Berlin, Thursday February 8

Night Three OVO Hydro, Glasgow, Thursday February 15

Night Four Utilita Arena, Newcastle, Thursday February 22

Night Five Westpoint Exeter, Thursday February 29

Night Six The Brighton Centre, Thursday March 7

Night Seven Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham, Thursday March 14

Night Eight 3Arena, Dublin, Thursday March 21

Night Nine SSE Arena, Belfast, Thursday March 28

Night Ten AO Arena, Manchester, Thursday April 4

Night 11 Utilita Arena, Birmingham, Thursday April 11

Night 12 Rotterdam Ahoy, Thursday April 18

Night 13 M&S Bank Arena, Liverpool, Thursday April 25

Night 14 P&J Live, Aberdeen, Thursday May 2

Night 15 First Direct Arena, Leeds, Thursday May 9

Night 16 Utilita Arena, Sheffield, Thursday May 16

Playoffs The O2, London, Thursday May 23

