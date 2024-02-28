BetMGM Premier League Darts Night Five predictions and betting tips: bet £10 and get £40 in free bets with BetMGM

BetMGM are offering £40 in free football and horseracing bets when new customers stake £10 on Premier League Darts.

Where to watch this week's BetMGM Premier League Darts

Each Night of Premier League action will be shown on Sky Sports, from 7pm every Thursday

Best bets for BetMGM Premier League Darts Night Five

BetMGM Premier League Darts Night Five predictions

Luke Humphries gets the first shot at Michael van Gerwen in the Dutchman’s quest for an astonishing Premier League four-timer in Exeter on Thursday evening.

The world champion and the world’s most in-form player cross tungsten in the first quarter-final at the Westpoint Arena with Cool Hand aiming to stop Van Gerwen’s march towards a fourth nightly win in just five rounds of competition.

At the moment Van Gerwen looks unbeatable - even when he’s not at his best - and he’s a hard man to bet against.

Two who can be taken on in Exeter, however, are Gerwyn Price and Nathan Aspinall.

The Asp takes on Peter Wright in the second game of the night, a clash of the bottom two.

Aspinall at least put points on the board last week - something Snakebite has yet to do - but Wright’s performance in averaging over 103 in his loss to Luke Littler in Newcastle last week, coupled with improved performances on the Pro Tour, suggest he can finally get on the board.

Aspinall is inconsistent at the moment and the same can be said of Price, who plays Rob Cross in game three of the night.

Voltage has reached the semis but no further in three of his four starts and he’s playing well enough to avenge his defeat to Price in Gezzy’s Cardiff backyard on Night One.

The fourth quarter-final pits Littler against Michael Smith, a showdown which could well go all the way.

It was 6-5 to Bully Boy when the two met in Cardiff and each of the 17-year-old’s four losses in his debut campaign has gone to an 11th leg decider.

BetMGM Premier League Darts 2024 schedule

Night One Utilita Arena, Cardiff, Thursday February 1

Night Two Mercedes-Benz Arena, Berlin, Thursday February 8

Night Three OVO Hydro, Glasgow, Thursday February 15

Night Four Utilita Arena, Newcastle, Thursday February 22

Night Five Westpoint Exeter, Thursday February 29

Night Six The Brighton Centre, Thursday March 7

Night Seven Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham, Thursday March 14

Night Eight 3Arena, Dublin, Thursday March 21

Night Nine SSE Arena, Belfast, Thursday March 28

Night Ten AO Arena, Manchester, Thursday April 4

Night 11 Utilita Arena, Birmingham, Thursday April 11

Night 12 Rotterdam Ahoy, Thursday April 18

Night 13 M&S Bank Arena, Liverpool, Thursday April 25

Night 14 P&J Live, Aberdeen, Thursday May 2

Night 15 First Direct Arena, Leeds, Thursday May 9

Night 16 Utilita Arena, Sheffield, Thursday May 16

Playoffs The O2, London, Thursday May 23

