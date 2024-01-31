2024 Premier League Darts outright winner predictions and betting tips for Night One: MVG could upstage Littler again

Today's Offers 8 All offers

Where to watch Premier League Darts 2024

Each Night of Premier League action will be shown on Sky Sports, from 7pm every Thursday

Premier League Darts 2024 schedule

Night One Utilita Arena, Cardiff, Thursday February 1

Night Two Mercedes-Benz Arena, Berlin, Thursday February 8

Night Three OVO Hydro, Glasgow, Thursday February 15

Night Four Utilita Arena, Newcastle, Thursday February 22

Night Five Westpoint Exeter, Thursday February 29

Night Six The Brighton Centre, Thursday March 7

Night Seven Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham, Thursday March 14

Night Eight 3Arena, Dublin, Thursday March 21

Night Nine SSE Arena, Belfast, Thursday March 28

Night Ten AO Arena, Manchester, Thursday April 4

Night 11 Utilita Arena, Birmingham, Thursday April 11

Night 12 Rotterdam Ahoy, Thursday April 18

Night 13 M&S Bank Arena, Liverpool, Thursday April 25

Night 14 P&J Live, Aberdeen, Thursday May 2

Night 15 First Direct Arena, Leeds, Thursday May 9

Night 16 Utilita Arena, Sheffield, Thursday May 16

Playoffs The O2, London, Thursday May 23

Best bets for Premier League Darts 2024

M van Gerwen to win Premier League

2pts 100-30 general

L Littler to beat L Humphries

1pt Evs Hills

G Price to win Night One

1pt 9-2 bet365, BoyleSports

2024 Premier League Darts winner predictions

Michael van Gerwen brought a temporary end to Littler-mania in Holland at the weekend and back the Dutchman to do so again in the 2024 Premier League.

The 20th edition of the PDC's flagship invitational tournament kicks off in Cardiff this week with all eyes on The Nuke after his explosive start to life in the senior ranks.

The 17-year-old and Luke Humphries, the man he lost to in that thrilling World Championship final at Alexandra Palace a month ago, head the betting as they prepare for their debut Premier League campaigns.

But there is only one winner in the eight-man field and that's Mighty Mike. He's won the Premier League a record seven times – which is seven more than any of the rest of the field – and he's very much the man to beat again.

In Den Bosch at the weekend Van Gerwen proved there was little wrong with his game as he beat Littler in a thrilling Dutch Masters final in Den Bosch, avenging a loss to the boy wonder in the Bahrain final a week earlier.

And after issues during 2023, both on and off the oche, Van Gerwen is ready to outpunch his rivals in a tournament where he is demonstrably streets ahead of the field.

It’s the usual format – eight players, 16 stand-alone mini tournaments with points up for grabs each week and the top four qualifying for the playoffs in May – and a fascinating field.

Peter Wright, now down to number eight in the world after his early exit at Alexandra Palace, looks the weak link in the field, whereas Nathan Aspinall's competitive spirit should ensure he won't fold.

Michael Smith is blowing hot and cold with Gerwyn Price and Rob Cross more consistent than Bully Boy.

As for the Lukes, they come with no guarantees in their first-ever shot at the Premier League, though everything points to them taking to it like ducks to water.

Premier League Darts Night One predictions

The World Championship final rematch between Luke Humphries and Luke Littler is the pick of the four quarter-finals on Night One at Utilita Arena in Cardiff.

Littler gained revenge of sorts by beating Cool Hand in Den Bosch on Saturday and gets the nod as a marginal outsider.

Gerwyn Price won in Cardiff 12 months ago, enjoying a rare opportunity to shine in front of a crowd who were on his side for once.

That has to give the Iceman hope as he returns to the Welsh capital to take on Nathan Aspinall, who he beat in the final at this venue last year.

The big three in the outright betting are in the bottom half of the draw so take Gezzy to emerge from the top half and go on to claim the night's five-point winner's bounty and the £10,000 cheque.

