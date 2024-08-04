- More
Welsh Fire vs Southern Brave predictions and cricket betting tips
Free cricket tips, best bets and analysis for Welsh Fire vs Southern Brave at Sophia Gardens on Monday
Where to watch Sunday's The Hundred games
Welsh Fire Men v Southern Brave Men
Sky Sports Main Event & Cricket, 6.30pm Monday
Welsh Fire Women v Southern Brave Women
Sky Sports Main Event & Cricket, 3pm Monday
Best bets
James Vince top Southern Brave runscorer
1pt 11-4 Betfred
Welsh Fire Women to beat Southern Brave Women
2pts Evs general
Monday's The Hundred predictions
Southern Brave men have flown out of the blocks in this season’s Hundred, having won three of their opening four matches, and they are difficult to oppose against a Welsh Fire side they have beaten in their last five meetings.
Key to the Brave’s success this season has been captain James Vince, who is the leading scorer in the competition with 185 runs from his four innings.
Vince finished on 90 not out from 47 balls as the Brave recorded a 32-run victory over Birmingham Phoenix on Saturday and he could lead by example once more.
The 33-year-old is averaging 46.25 per innings and he is seeing things so well that he is worth backing to get the Brave off to another strong start.
Defending women’s champions Southern Brave have made a sluggish start to their title defence, failing to win any of their opening four games, and this is already starting to look like must-win territory against the Welsh Fire.
However, Fire top the charts with three wins from four matches and they have serious batting depth with Sophia Dunkley, Tammy Beaumont and Hayley Matthews forming a potent top three and Sarah Bryce and Jess Jonassen carrying the necessary power in the middle order.
Click for more free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post
Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.
Published on inThe Hundred
Last updated
- Sunday's The Hundred predictions and cricket betting tips
- Saturday's The Hundred predictions and cricket betting tips
- Thursday's The Hundred predictions and cricket betting tips
- Welsh Fire vs Oval Invincibles prediction and cricket betting tips
- London Spirit vs Birmingham Phoenix prediction and cricket betting tips
- Get ready for day five of Glorious Goodwood with Kwiff's £30 Surprise Bet
- Glorious Goodwood betting offer: bet £5 and get £25 in free bets with Coral for day five's races
- William Hill Glorious Goodwood free bets: bet £10 and get £60 in free bets for day five's races
- Get £110 in free bets from Betfair, Paddy Power and Sky Bet when you bet on Glorious Goodwood today
- Sunday's The Hundred predictions and cricket betting tips
- Saturday's The Hundred predictions and cricket betting tips
- Thursday's The Hundred predictions and cricket betting tips
- Welsh Fire vs Oval Invincibles prediction and cricket betting tips
- London Spirit vs Birmingham Phoenix prediction and cricket betting tips
- Get ready for day five of Glorious Goodwood with Kwiff's £30 Surprise Bet
- Glorious Goodwood betting offer: bet £5 and get £25 in free bets with Coral for day five's races
- William Hill Glorious Goodwood free bets: bet £10 and get £60 in free bets for day five's races
- Get £110 in free bets from Betfair, Paddy Power and Sky Bet when you bet on Glorious Goodwood today