Welsh Fire vs Southern Brave predictions and cricket betting tips

Where to watch Sunday's The Hundred games

Welsh Fire Men v Southern Brave Men

Sky Sports Main Event & Cricket, 6.30pm Monday

Welsh Fire Women v Southern Brave Women

Sky Sports Main Event & Cricket, 3pm Monday

Best bets

James Vince top Southern Brave runscorer

1pt 11-4 Betfred

Welsh Fire Women to beat Southern Brave Women

2pts Evs general

Monday's The Hundred predictions

Southern Brave men have flown out of the blocks in this season’s Hundred, having won three of their opening four matches, and they are difficult to oppose against a Welsh Fire side they have beaten in their last five meetings.

Key to the Brave’s success this season has been captain James Vince, who is the leading scorer in the competition with 185 runs from his four innings.

Vince finished on 90 not out from 47 balls as the Brave recorded a 32-run victory over Birmingham Phoenix on Saturday and he could lead by example once more.

The 33-year-old is averaging 46.25 per innings and he is seeing things so well that he is worth backing to get the Brave off to another strong start.

Defending women’s champions Southern Brave have made a sluggish start to their title defence, failing to win any of their opening four games, and this is already starting to look like must-win territory against the Welsh Fire.

However, Fire top the charts with three wins from four matches and they have serious batting depth with Sophia Dunkley, Tammy Beaumont and Hayley Matthews forming a potent top three and Sarah Bryce and Jess Jonassen carrying the necessary power in the middle order.

