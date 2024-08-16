The Hundred Eliminator predictions and cricket betting tips

Where to watch

Oval Invincibles Women vs London Spirit Women

BBC Two & Sky Sports Cricket, 2.15pm Saturday

Birmingham Phoenix Men vs Southern Brave Men

Sky Sports Cricket, 6pm Saturday

Best bets

Birmingham Phoenix Men to win The Hundred

2pts 11-4 Coral, Hills, Ladbrokes

Jamie Smith to hit most sixes for Birmingham Phoenix Men

1pt 7-1 bet365

Marizanne Kapp to be player of the match in Oval Invincibles Women vs London Spirit Women

1pt 17-2 Betfair, Paddy Power

The Hundred Eliminator predictions

Birmingham Phoenix won their last four league matches to seal their place in The Hundred Eliminator and they are worth backing to lift the trophy.

The Phoenix must clear two more hurdles as they take on Southern Brave at The Oval before, potentially, heading north of the river to face Oval Invincibles in Sunday's final at Lord's.

The Invincibles took top spot in the league on net run-rate as they finished level on points with the Phoenix, whose fast bowlers have been outstanding.

In their last three home matches at Edgbaston they bowled out Northern Superchargers for 83 and Trent Rockets for 118 before restricting Manchester Originals to 41-5 in a contest reduced by rain to 30 balls per side on Thursday.

The Brave have the leading runscorer in the tournament in captain James Vince, whose unbeaten 90 off 47 balls set up a league victory over the Phoenix.

However, they were fortunate to sneak into the top three – rain saved them from a likely defeat to Welsh Fire on Wednesday – and the Phoenix are an attractive bet to go all the way.

Opener Ben Duckett has been superb in The Hundred but his England Test teammate Jamie Smith is a tempting bet to hit the most sixes for Birmingham at The Oval, his home ground.

Smith cleared the ropes twice in seven balls against the Originals last time out and struck 24 sixes in seven T20 Blast innings for Surrey this summer.

In the first game of the day, Oval Invincibles Women are favourites to make the most of home advantage in their Eliminator clash with London Spirit Women.

The two London-based franchises shared a dramatic low-scoring tie at Lord's in their first meeting of the season before the Invincibles claimed a comprehensive eight-wicket win over the Spirit at The Oval.

Welsh Fire await the winners in Sunday's final and Invincibles all-rounder Marizanne Kapp could play a decisive role in the opening playoff fixture.

The South Africa star was player of the tournament in The Hundred last season, despite her side finishing fifth in the eight-team league.

And Kapp's love affair with the 100-ball competition has continued this summer. She was named player of the match in the final league fixture, claiming 3-8 and scoring an unbeaten 26 against Trent Rockets, and is worth backing to pick up the award again on Saturday.

She scored 47 and took 4-11 in the tie with the Spirit at Lord's and dealt a key blow in the return fixture, pinning Australia legend Meg Lanning lbw for a duck before finishing the run-chase unbeaten on 30 off 18 balls.

