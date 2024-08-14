Birmingham Phoenix vs Manchester Originals prediction and cricket betting tips

Where to watch Birmingham Phoenix vs Manchester Originals

Women's match

Sky Sports Cricket & Main Event, 3pm Thursday

Men's match

Sky Sports Cricket & Main Event, 6.30pm Thursday

Best bet

Ben Duckett top Birmingham Phoenix Men runscorer

Sky Sports Cricket & Main Event, 6.30pm Thursday

2pts 11-4 Coral, Ladbrokes

Manchester Originals Women to have higher opening partnership

Sky Sports Cricket & Main Event, 3pm Thursday

2pts 8-11 Betfair, Paddy Power

Birmingham Phoenix vs Manchester Originals prediction

The final league fixtures in The Hundred take place at Edgbaston on Thursday and a home victory for Birmingham Phoenix Men would see them secure a top-three finish and a place in the playoffs.

The teams finishing second and third in the table meet in Saturday's Eliminator at The Oval while the top dogs go straight into Sunday's final at Lord's.

The Phoenix Men have a good chance of recording their sixth win in eight matches in 2024 against a Manchester Originals side who have lost six out of seven.

England Test opener Ben Duckett has had a terrific impact for the Phoenix after three seasons with the Welsh Fire. Duckett made 54 not out against the Fire in his side's last away fixture, when he was pipped to top-runscorer honours by opening partner Moeen Ali's 60.

The dynamic Duckett's three innings at Edgbaston in The Hundred this season were 92, in a total of 137-9 against Southern Brave, 43 not out off 20 balls and 30 off 16, so he looks a worthy favourite to top-score for the playoff hopefuls.

Neither team in the women's fixture can reach the playoffs although the Phoenix's record of three wins and four defeats is a significant improvement on last year.

They lost all seven completed matches in 2023 and are still searching for more consistency from their top-order batters.

Birmingham stumbled to 9-3 in the first 15 balls against Trent Rockets on Monday and the Originals, whose opener Beth Mooney scored 99 not out against Northern Superchargers last time out, can post a higher first-wicket stand.

Click for more free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.