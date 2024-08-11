Birmingham Phoenix vs Trent Rockets: The Hundred predictions and cricket betting tips

Where to watch The Hundred

Birmingham Phoenix Women vs Trent Rockets Women

Sky Sports Cricket & Main Event, 3pm Monday

Birmingham Phoenix vs Trent Rockets

Sky Sports Cricket & Main Event, 6.30pm Monday

Best bet

Birmingham Phoenix Men to have higher opening partnership

2pts 10-11 bet365

Nat Sciver-Brunt top Trent Rockets Women runscorer

1pt 9-4 bet365

Birmingham Phoenix vs Trent Rockets prediction

Permutation talk will dominate the narrative in The Hundred this week but the situation is simple for Birmingham Phoenix in the men's competition – win their last two matches and they will qualify for the knockout stage.

It looks like a battle between Birmingham and the Northern Superchargers for the final knockout berth with 2022 champions Trent Rockets, who the Phoenix meet at Edgbaston on Monday, holding a slim chance of gatecrashing the top three.

Both teams therefore have incentive to attack Monday's encounter and Birmingham's opening pairing of Moeen Ali and Ben Duckett may hold the key.

The Phoenix suffered a chaotic collapse against Welsh Fire on Saturday, going from 133-2 to 138-5 in just six balls, but the early work from their openers got them over the line.

The England pair put on 114 for the first wicket against the Fire after seeing the Phoenix home with an unbeaten stand of 86 in a ten-wicket thrashing of the Superchargers in their previous match.

They look a solid bet to outscore their Rockets' counterparts Tom Banton and Adam Lyth.

Both franchises' women's teams face uphill battles to qualify for the knockout stage, so punters could be best served leaving the match betting alone in their meeting at Edgbaston earlier on Monday.

Instead, Nat Sciver-Brunt stands out as a fine bet to top score for the Rockets.

The England ace has been at her destructive best in this season's Hundred, scoring 269 runs in just six innings at a sensational average of 89.66.

Sciver-Brunt made an unbeaten 60 from just 37 balls in the Rockets' win over the Southern Brave on Saturday and she may impress once more in Birmingham.

Click for more free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.