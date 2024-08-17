- More
The Hundred women's final prediction and cricket betting tips
Free cricket tips, best bets and analysis for Welsh Fire Women vs Oval Invincibles Women/London Spirit Women in The Hundred final at Lord's on Sunday
Where to watch
BBC Two and Sky Sports Cricket, 2.15pm Sunday
Best bet
Deepti Sharma top London Spirit runscorer
1pt 13-2 bet365
The Hundred women's final prediction
London Spirit Women produced a fine all-round performance to beat Oval Invincibles by eight wickets in Saturday's Eliminator and they face Welsh Fire in the final of The Hundred at Lord's.
The Spirit restricted the Invincibles to 113-9 at The Oval before opener Georgia Redmayne anchored a comfortable run-chase with a classy unbeaten 53.
The Londoners, the Racing Post's 10-1 ante-post tip, should benefit from local knowledge as the final takes place at their home ground but the Fire won five of their seven completed league fixtures to top the table.
Their new-ball bowlers dismissed prolific Southern Brave openers Danni Wyatt and Smriti Mandhana for two and one last time out so the Spirit may have to dig deep with the bat.
India all-rounder Deepti Sharma was not required to bat in the Eliminator but she looks overpriced to top-score in the final having made 39 not out, 44, 30 not out, 46 not out and 37 not out in five impressive innings this season.
