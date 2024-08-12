Racing Post logo
The Hundred

Northern Superchargers vs London Spirit prediction and cricket betting tips

Free cricket tips, best bets and analysis for Northern Superchargers vs London Spirit at Headingley in The Hundred on Tuesday

Harry Brook made 58 off 33 balls in his last innings at Headingley
Harry Brook made 58 off 33 balls in his last innings at HeadingleyCredit: Nigel Roddis - ECB

Where to watch Northern Superchargers vs London Spirit

Women's match
Sky Sports Cricket & Main Event, 3pm Tuesday

Men's match
Sky Sports Cricket, 6.30pm Tuesday

Best bets

Northern Superchargers Women to beat London Spirit Women 
Sky Sports Cricket & Main Event, 3pm Tuesday
2pts 5-6 Betfair, Paddy Power

Harry Brook top Northern Superchargers Men runscorer 
Sky Sports Cricket, 6.30pm Tuesday
1pt 4-1 Betfair

Northern Superchargers vs London Spirit prediction

Both Northern Superchargers teams are targeting playoff places in The Hundred as they take on London Spirit in their final league fixtures at Headingley.

The Superchargers Women are just one point ahead of Heather Knight's Spirit in the race for a top-three finish but they look an appealing bet to make the most of home advantage in Leeds.

Manchester Originals opener Beth Mooney scored a brilliant 99 not out to condemn the Superchargers to a 17-run defeat at Old Trafford on Sunday.

However, the Leeds-based franchise had won their previous three completed matches by margins of 61 runs, 46 runs and 82 runs and should get over the line against a faltering Spirit side.

The Superchargers Men nailed a target of 153 against the Originals despite losing Ben Stokes to a hamstring injury early in their innings and stumbling to 38-2 after 50 balls.

Nicholas Pooran struck eight sixes in a scintillating 66 not out from 33 deliveries after skipper Harry Brook had started the run-chase with 43 off 26.

Brook's men are hot favourites to inflict a seventh defeat in eight games on the struggling Spirit and he can lead from the front at Headingley.

The England star scored 34 not out off 20 balls against Southern Brave in his first home appearance of the season and followed up with 58 off 33 in the Headingley clash with the Originals.

Brook scored the only century of The Hundred last summer in Leeds – a devastating 105 not out from 42 deliveries against Welsh Fire – and is a solid bet to top-score for his side.

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.

Published on inThe Hundred

