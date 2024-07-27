Welsh Fire vs Oval Invincibles prediction and cricket betting tips

Where to watch Welsh Fire vs Oval Invincibles

Sky Sports Mix from 3pm Sunday

Best bet

Glenn Phillips top Welsh Fire batter

1pt 15-2 Betfair, Paddy Power

Welsh Fire vs Oval Invincibles prediction

The Oval Invincibles men’s team won The Hundred title last season last season and got their defence off to the perfect start with a dominant win over Birmingham Phoenix.

They now take on the Welsh Fire, who also picked up a comfortable success in their first game, seeing off the Manchester Originals.

Glenn Phillips did not get a chance to bat in that game but could star for the home team on Sunday.

Coming in at number five, the New Zealander will be expected to score quickly. However he has no issue with that, having broken the record for the fastest century by a New Zealand batter in T20 cricket when smashing 100 in 46 balls.

He has three half-centuries in his last six innings and made 80 against the London Spirit in 2021.

In the earlier women’s game, the Oval Invincibles are a short price to rack up their second win of the season after beating the Birmingham Phoenix by 45 runs in their opener.

