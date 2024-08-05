- More
Tuesday's The Hundred predictions and cricket betting tips
Free cricket tips, best bets and analysis for Manchester Originals vs Oval Invincibles and Birmingham Phoenix vs Northern Superchargers
Where to watch Tuesday's The Hundred games
Manchester Originals Women vs Oval Invincibles Women
Sky Sports Cricket & Main Event, 11.30am Tuesday
Manchester Originals Men vs Oval Invincibles Men
Sky Sports Cricket & Main Event, 3pm Tuesday
Birmingham Phoenix Women vs Northern Superchargers Women
Sky Sports Mix, 3pm Tuesday
Birmingham Phoenix Women vs Northern Superchargers Women
Sky Sports Cricket, 6.30pm Tuesday
Best bets
Jamie Overton top Manchester Originals Men runscorer vs Oval Invincibles Men
1pt 18-1 bet365
Northern Superchargers Men to beat Birmingham Phoenix Men
2pts 8-11 general
Tuesday's The Hundred predictions
Oval Invincibles beat Manchester Originals in a tense final of the men's Hundred last season and they have made a strong start to their title defence.
A stunning all-round display from Sam Curran, who smashed 51 not out off 22 balls before taking 5-16, powered the Invincibles to victory against London Spirit last time out.
That was their third win in four games but the Originals have lost their first four matches. The absence of injured England T20 captain Jos Buttler is a major blow for the 2023 runners-up and Jamie Overton is worth chancing at a big price to top-score.
He was player of the tournament last year, cracking 202 runs from 111 balls, and his knocks of 23 against Welsh Fire and 25 against Southern Brave this season were both the second-highest of the Manchester innings.
Northern Superchargers Men have won three in a row and can extend their hot streak against Birmingham Phoenix.
The Superchargers' recent victims include the Invincibles and the highflying Brave, and Birmingham's batting unit could crumble against the visitors' bowling attack.
The women's game at Edgbaston should be entertaining as the Phoenix have won their last two matches and the Superchargers bowled out their last two opponents for 64 and 92.
