Tuesday's The Hundred predictions and cricket betting tips

Where to watch Tuesday's The Hundred games

Manchester Originals Women vs Oval Invincibles Women

Sky Sports Cricket & Main Event, 11.30am Tuesday

Manchester Originals Men vs Oval Invincibles Men

Sky Sports Cricket & Main Event, 3pm Tuesday

Birmingham Phoenix Women vs Northern Superchargers Women

Sky Sports Mix, 3pm Tuesday

Sky Sports Cricket, 6.30pm Tuesday

Best bets

Jamie Overton top Manchester Originals Men runscorer vs Oval Invincibles Men

1pt 18-1 bet365

Northern Superchargers Men to beat Birmingham Phoenix Men

2pts 8-11 general

Tuesday's The Hundred predictions

Oval Invincibles beat Manchester Originals in a tense final of the men's Hundred last season and they have made a strong start to their title defence.

A stunning all-round display from Sam Curran, who smashed 51 not out off 22 balls before taking 5-16, powered the Invincibles to victory against London Spirit last time out.

That was their third win in four games but the Originals have lost their first four matches. The absence of injured England T20 captain Jos Buttler is a major blow for the 2023 runners-up and Jamie Overton is worth chancing at a big price to top-score.

He was player of the tournament last year, cracking 202 runs from 111 balls, and his knocks of 23 against Welsh Fire and 25 against Southern Brave this season were both the second-highest of the Manchester innings.

Northern Superchargers Men have won three in a row and can extend their hot streak against Birmingham Phoenix.

The Superchargers' recent victims include the Invincibles and the highflying Brave, and Birmingham's batting unit could crumble against the visitors' bowling attack.

The women's game at Edgbaston should be entertaining as the Phoenix have won their last two matches and the Superchargers bowled out their last two opponents for 64 and 92.

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.