Trent Rockets vs London Spirit prediction and cricket betting tips

Where to watch Trent Rockets vs London Spirit

Women's match

Sky Sports Cricket & Main Event, 2.30pm Wednesday

Men's match

Sky Sports Cricket & Main Event, 6pm Wednesday

Best bets

London Spirit Women to beat Trent Rockets Women

2pts 10-11

Dan Lawrence top London Spirit Men runscorer

1pt 9-2

Trent Rockets vs London Spirit prediction

Trent Rockets Women have won all three of their meetings with London Spirit in The Hundred but the visitors are worth backing to snap that streak at Trent Bridge.

The Spirit started their campaign with an eye-catching win over defending champions Southern Brave before a 20-run victory over Birmingham Phoenix and a six-wicket loss to Welsh Fire.

Their low-scoring tie with Oval Invincibles on Sunday was a great result given that the Invincibles needed just six runs from the last ten balls and the Rockets have lost their last three games in the 100-ball competition.

Spirit men's captain Dan Lawrence will open the batting for England in this month's Test series against Sri Lanka, replacing his injured franchise teammate Zak Crawley.

Lawrence is a class act across all formats and he looks a good price to top-score against the Rockets, who failed to chase modest targets of 139 and 130 in their last two games at Trent Bridge.

The Spirit skipper was the matchwinner against the Rockets last summer, scoring a superb 93 off 49 balls, and he has given top-runscorer backers a great run in three of his four outings this season.

Lawrence made 38 against the Brave, when number eight Liam Dawson top-scored with 45. He made 29 against the Fire – pipped by Shimron Hetmyer's 30 – and top-scored with 27 in Sunday's loss to the Invincibles.

