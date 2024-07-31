Thursday's The Hundred predictions and cricket betting tips

Where to watch Thursday's The Hundred games

London Spirit Women vs Welsh Fire Women

Sky Sports Main Event & Cricket, 11.30am

London Spirit vs Welsh Fire

BBC Two, Sky Sports Main Event & Cricket, 3pm

Southern Brave Women vs Manchester Originals Women

Sky Sports Mix, 3pm

Southern Brave vs Manchester Originals

Sky Sports Main Event & Cricket, 6.30pm

Best bet

Welsh Fire men

2pts 11-10 general

Smriti Mandhana top Southern Brave Women batter

1pt 13-5 Betfair, Paddy Power

Thursday's The Hundred predictions

There are two games in both the men’s and women’s Hundred on Thursday as London Spirit host Welsh Fire and Manchester Originals visit Southern Brave.

In the men’s first game London Spirit have been priced up as favourites against the Fire but the outsiders look the value.

Zak Crawley has been ruled out for the hosts, who have already lost their opening two games, while Haris Rauf and Matt Henry could come into the Fire line-up after completing their stints in Major League Cricket.

That would be a serious upgrade to their bowling attack and could see them blow away the Spirit.

In the earlier women’s game between the two, the Spirit are a short price to win their third match in a row.

In the women’s clash between Southern Brave and Manchester Originals, the arrival of Indian superstar Smriti Mandhana could be crucial for the home team.

She is ranked fourth in the world for T20I batting and has made totals of 90, 149, 46, 54 not out, 45, 13, 55 not out and 60 from her last eight innings.

Mandhana made 211 runs in this tournament in 2022 and 238 last year, and she is worth backing to be her team’s top runscorer on her season debut.

In the men’s game that follows, the Brave are favourites to get the better of an Originals side who have lost both of their matches in 2024.

