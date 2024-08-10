Sunday's The Hundred predictions and cricket betting tips

Where to watch Sunday's The Hundred games

Oval Invincibles Women vs London Spirit Women

Sky Sports Cricket, 11am Sunday

Oval Invincibles vs London Spirit

Sky Sports Cricket, 2.30pm Sunday

Manchester Originals Women vs Northern Superchargers Women

Sky Sports Mix, 2.30pm Sunday

Manchester Originals vs Northern Superchargers

Sky Sports Main Event & Cricket, 6pm Sunday

Best bet

Sam Curran top Oval Invincibles Men runscorer

1pt 9-2 bet365

Manchester Originals Men to have highest opening partnership vs Northern Superchargers Men

2pts 10-11 bet365

Northern Superchargers Women to beat Manchester Originals Women

2pts 8-11 bet365

Sunday's The Hundred predictions

Sam Curran stole the show as Oval Invincibles recorded a convincing 30-run success in their first derby dust-up with London Spirit last Sunday and he could play another starring role when they renew their rivalry at The Oval.

Curran not only finished with figures of 5-16 but he also cracked 51 runs off only 22 balls, registering six maximums to highlight his importance to the Invincibles.

Curran top-scored for his team in their match against Manchester Originals too, hitting 68 from 38 balls, before adding 35 more runs in a six-wicket victory over Southern Brave last time out.

The 26-year-old has compiled 176 runs across his five innings, an average of 35.2, and he is in such imperious form that he has been nudged up the Invincibles’ order. All of which makes him look overpriced to lead the scoring charge again for his side.

The other men’s match is a trans-Pennine clash from Old Trafford between Manchester Originals and the Yorkshire-based Northern Superchargers and the hosts can have the highest opening stand.

The Originals could improve having now got their first win under their belt and openers Phil Salt and Matty Hurst are in better form than their results suggest.

The Superchargers have won three of their last four completed matches but they’ve lost their opening wicket in those games for 4, 0, 16 and 26 and Fazalhaq Farooqi could cause them plenty of early problems.

Those four teams do battle in the women’s competition too and Northern Superchargers can complete the double over Manchester Originals again after defeating them by 46 runs two outings ago.

After a slow start, the Superchargers have found their feet with three straight wins, having skittled out Birmingham Phoenix for only 54 in their chase of 115 last time out.

Click for more free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.