Sunday's The Hundred predictions and cricket betting tips
Free cricket tips, best bets and analysis for London Spirit vs Oval Invincibles and Northern Superchargers vs Manchester Originals
Where to watch Sunday's The Hundred games
London Spirit Women vs Oval Invincibles Women
Sky Sports Cricket, 11am
London Spirit vs Oval Invincibles
BBC Two & Sky Sports Cricket, 2.30pm
Northern Superchargers Women vs Manchester Originals Women
Sky Sports Mix, 2.30pm
Northern Superchargers vs Manchester Originals
Sky Sports Main Event & Cricket, 6pm
Best bet
Ollie Pope top London Spirit runscorer
1pt 4-1 BoyleSports
Nicolas Pooran top Northern Superchargers runscorer
1pt 3-1 Coral, Ladbrokes
London Spirit Women
2pts 10-11 Coral, Ladbrokes
Sunday's The Hundred predictions
It's derby day in the Hundred as London Spirit host Oval Invincibles at Lord's before a trans-Pennine clash between Northern Superchargers and Manchester Originals.
London Spirit's men have underwhelmed so far, losing their first two outings before scraping to a low-scoring three-wicket win over Welsh Fire on Thursday.
The Spirit have, however, been boosted by the arrival of England Test star Ollie Pope, who looks overpriced in the top runscorer market.
Pope scored just 12 runs against the Fire, but he came in at three and showed glimpses of his skill with a flashy scooped six.
He should be full of confidence after compiling 239 runs from four red-ball innings against the West Indies and will relish the prospect of facing a number of his Surrey colleagues.
In the other men's clash, it could pay to ride the hot hand with the Superchargers' Nicolas Pooran, who has been in fine form with the bat.
Pooran has fired 137 runs from just 90 balls this season and can feast on the bowling attack of the winless Originals, who have struggled to contain opposition batsmen.
In the women's competition, London Spirit's batters have averaged 150 runs from three outings and they can get the better of an Oval side who slumped to an 82-run defeat to the Superchargers on Friday.
