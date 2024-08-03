Sunday's The Hundred predictions and cricket betting tips

Where to watch Sunday's The Hundred games

London Spirit Women vs Oval Invincibles Women

Sky Sports Cricket, 11am

London Spirit vs Oval Invincibles

BBC Two & Sky Sports Cricket, 2.30pm

Northern Superchargers Women vs Manchester Originals Women

Sky Sports Mix, 2.30pm

Northern Superchargers vs Manchester Originals

Sky Sports Main Event & Cricket, 6pm

Best bet

Ollie Pope top London Spirit runscorer

1pt 4-1 BoyleSports

Nicolas Pooran top Northern Superchargers runscorer

1pt 3-1 Coral, Ladbrokes

London Spirit Women

2pts 10-11 Coral, Ladbrokes

Sunday's The Hundred predictions

It's derby day in the Hundred as London Spirit host Oval Invincibles at Lord's before a trans-Pennine clash between Northern Superchargers and Manchester Originals.

London Spirit's men have underwhelmed so far, losing their first two outings before scraping to a low-scoring three-wicket win over Welsh Fire on Thursday.

The Spirit have, however, been boosted by the arrival of England Test star Ollie Pope, who looks overpriced in the top runscorer market.

Pope scored just 12 runs against the Fire, but he came in at three and showed glimpses of his skill with a flashy scooped six.

He should be full of confidence after compiling 239 runs from four red-ball innings against the West Indies and will relish the prospect of facing a number of his Surrey colleagues.

In the other men's clash, it could pay to ride the hot hand with the Superchargers' Nicolas Pooran, who has been in fine form with the bat.

Pooran has fired 137 runs from just 90 balls this season and can feast on the bowling attack of the winless Originals, who have struggled to contain opposition batsmen.

In the women's competition, London Spirit's batters have averaged 150 runs from three outings and they can get the better of an Oval side who slumped to an 82-run defeat to the Superchargers on Friday.

