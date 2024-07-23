Southern Brave vs London Spirit predictions and cricket betting tips

Where to watch Southern Brave vs London Spirit

Southern Brave vs London Spirit

Sky Sports Main Event & Cricket, 6.30pm



Southern Brave Women vs London Spirit Women

Sky Sports Main Event & Cricket, 3pm

Best bet

Southern Brave Men to beat London Spirit Men

1pt 8-11 bet365

Maia Bouchier top Southern Brave Women batter

1pt 11-4 bet365

Southern Brave vs London Spirit prediction

Southern Brave were the only franchise to make the knockout stages of the men's and women's tournaments in The Hundred last year and both sides will be eager to make their mark against London Spirit on Wednesday.

In the men's Hundred, Brave had to settle for third spot last year but they look an even stronger prospect this season.

Laurie Evans has been snapped up from Manchester Originals and joins a batting line-up featuring James Vince, Kieron Pollard and Leus Du Plooy.

London Spirit are fancied by many to upset the odds this year but they won just two of their eight matches last season and Brave can open with a win in the men's Hundred.

Southern Brave Women are also expected to come out on top in their opener and key to their chances is Maia Bouchier.

Indian ace Smriti Mandhana is not available for Brave for this match due to her Asia Cup duties but Bouchier should compensate for that loss.

In her three seasons in the Hundred, Bouchier has struck 448 runs with a strike rate of 130.61.

And she has been a classy operator for England's T20 side this year, putting up scores of 43 not out, 71 and 91 during the series with New Zealand in March.

She is a worthy bet to top score for Southern Brave on Wednesday.

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.