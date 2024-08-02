Saturday's The Hundred predictions and cricket betting tips

Where to watch Saturday's The Hundred games

Birmingham Phoenix Women vs Southern Brave Women

Sky Sports Cricket, 11am

Birmingham Phoenix vs Southern Brave

BBC Two & Sky Sports Cricket, 2.30pm

Trent Rockets Women vs Welsh Fire Women

Sky Sports Mix, 2.30pm

Trent Rockets vs Welsh Fire

Sky Sports Main Event & Cricket, 6pm

Best bet

Birmingham Phoenix Men

2pts 11-10 general

Glenn Phillips top Welsh Fire batter

2pts 11-1 Betfair, Paddy Power

Saturday's The Hundred predictions

Birmingham Phoenix and Southern Brave have both won two and lost one of their three games in the men’s edition of The Hundred but the hosts look the value play when the pair face off at Edgbaston in Saturday’s early game.

The Brave’s three matches have come against the three teams at the bottom of the table going into the weekend and they may lack the balance of the Phoenix.

Jamie Smith and Chris Woakes could join Ben Duckett in bringing some of their international class to the home side, who have also seen youngsters Dan Mousley and Jacob Bethell catch the eye.

Liam Livingstone and Moeen Ali are the heavy hitters who will relish playing at a ground they know so well. Side with the Phoenix.

The Brave’s women are a short price to pick up their first win of the season earlier in the day.

In the later men’s game Welsh Fire may need to shake up their batting order if they are to succeed.

They have posted totals of 103 and 94 in their last two games when batting first and need a sharp improvement on that when they take on Trent Rockets.

Glenn Phillips may be moved up the order for the Fire and the New Zealander looks a massive price to be his side’s top batter.

He has three half-centuries in his last eight innings and can have a big impact on this clash.

The women’s team will be looking to secure their third win of the season in a competitive betting heat.

