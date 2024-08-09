Saturday's The Hundred predictions and cricket betting tips

Where to watch

Southern Brave Women vs Trent Rockets Women

Sky Sports Cricket, 11am Saturday

Southern Brave Men vs Trent Rockets Men

BBC Two & Sky Sports Cricket, 2.30pm Saturday

Welsh Fire Women vs Birmingham Phoenix Women

Sky Sports Mix, 2.30pm Saturday



Welsh Fire Men vs Birmingham Phoenix Men

Sky Sports Cricket, 6pm Saturday



Best bets

Lauren Cheatle top Southern Brave Women wicket-taker vs Trent Rockets Women

2pts 100-30 Betfair, Paddy Power

Birmingham Phoenix Men to hit more sixes vs Welsh Fire Men

3pts 4-5 bet365

Saturday's The Hundred predictions

Southern Brave Women won The Hundred last season but they had to wait until their sixth fixture of the 2024 campaign to get a victory on the board.

The Brave beat Oval Invincibles by seven wickets on Thursday and, while they have left it too late to make the playoffs, they will want to kick on with a home win over Trent Rockets.

Australian left-armer Lauren Cheatle has impressed in their last two matches and she is worth backing to be the Brave's top wicket-taker at the Rose Bowl.

Cheatle took 2-8 from 20 balls against Welsh Fire, bowling England stars Tammy Beaumont and Sophia Dunkley, and she followed up with 2-6 from 15 deliveries against the Invincibles, dismissing the dangerous Alice Capsey.

Birmingham Phoenix Men thrashed in-form Northern Superchargers by ten wickets on Tuesday, skittling a side featuring Ben Stokes, Nicholas Pooran and Harry Brook for just 83.

Openers Moeen Ali and Ben Duckett raced to their target off 39 balls, hitting four sixes between them, so Birmingham big hitters Jamie Smith, Liam Livingstone and Jacob Bethell were not required to bat.

The Phoenix struck five sixes to the Invincibles' one in their opening game of the season, despite being rolled over for 89 at The Oval, and they should clear the ropes more often than Welsh Fire in Cardiff.

The hosts have been involved in plenty of low-scoring contests this summer and they have hit only ten sixes in their first six matches.

