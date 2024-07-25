Northern Superchargers vs Trent Rockets prediction and cricket betting tips

Where to watch Northern Superchargers vs Trent Rockets

Northern Superchargers vs Trent Rockets

Sky Sports Main Event & Cricket, 6.35pm

Northern Superchargers Women vs Trent Rockets Women

Sky Sports Mix, 3pm

Best bet

Adil Rashid top Northern Superchargers wicket-taker

1pt 7-2 Paddy Power

Nat Sciver-Brunt top Trent Rockets Woman runscorer

1pt 21-10 bet365

Northern Superchargers vs Trent Rockets prediction

Northern Superchargers finished bottom of the pile in the men's Hundred last year but there are some big names in their squad this season and they will be looking to set the tone for a strong season against Trent Rockets at Headingley.

With Andrew Flintoff appointed as head coach and Ben Stokes, Nicholas Pooran and Harry Brook involved this campaign, the Superchargers should go much better than in 2023.

But captain Brook and Stokes are unavailable for this opener due to their England Test team commitments, while Pooran's availability is up in the air given he has been involved in Major League Cricket in the USA.

With the batting line-up not at its strongest, the best player pick could be Adil Rashid to be top Northern Superchargers wicket-taker.

Rashid has taken 31 wickets over the first three seasons of The Hundred and no England player claimed more than the leg-break bowler's ten scalps at the T20 World Cup earlier this year.

In the women's encounter, Nat Sciver-Brunt could be a worthwhile bet to top score for Trent Rockets.

Sciver-Brunt delivered 216 runs in seven innings in the Hundred last year and she has played plenty of T20 cricket for England this year, posting scores of 29 not out and 47 against New Zealand in the format.

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.