Manchester Originals vs Welsh Fire predictions and cricket betting tips

Where to watch Manchester Originals vs Welsh Fire

Manchester Originals vs Welsh Fire

Sky Sports Main Event & Cricket, 6.30pm Thursday

Manchester Originals Women vs Welsh Fire Women

Sky Sports Main Event & Cricket, 3pm Thursday

Best bet

Fazalhaq Farooqi top Manchester Originals wicket-taker

1pt 15-4 bet365

Manchester Originals Women to have highest opening partnership vs Welsh Fire Women

1pt 4-5 bet365

Manchester Originals vs Welsh Fire predictions

Manchester Originals finished as runners-up in each of the last two editions of the men's Hundred and they will be hoping that the tweaks they have made to their squad will help them go a step further in 2024.

Sikandar Raza, Josh Hull and Fazalhaq Farooqi were all drafted in for the Originals ahead of the new campaign and Farooqi in particular could impress this season, starting with Thursday's opener against the Welsh Fire.

Left-arm fast bowler Farooqi played an integral role in Afghanistan's run to the semi-finals of this year's T20 World Cup, finishing as the tournament's leading wicket-taker with 17 scalps.

This will be his maiden Hundred season but he can set the tone as the Originals' top wicket-taker against the Fire, who missed out on an eliminator spot due to their inferior run-rate last year.

The Originals were less devastating in the women's Hundred last season, finishing in seventh spot, but it is clear to see where their strength lies.

The Originals Women have one of the most dangerous opening partnerships in the competition with in-form South African Laura Wolvaardt and Australian Beth Mooney expected to lead the way.

Wolvaardt scored 147 runs in the Hundred last year, while Mooney is the top-ranked women's T20 international batter on the planet.

She blasted three consecutive half-centuries in the Women's Premier League earlier this year and amassed 205 runs, including an unbeaten 97, for the London Spirit in 2022.

The pair should be able to put on a sizeable total before the fall of the first wicket.

Click for more free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.