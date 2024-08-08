London Spirit vs Manchester Originals prediction and cricket betting tips

Where to watch London Spirit vs Manchester Originals

Women's match

Sky Sports Cricket & Main Event, 3pm Friday

Men's match

Sky Sports Cricket, 6.30pm Friday

Best bet

Deepti Sharma to be player of the match vs Manchester Originals Women

Sky Sports Cricket & Main Event, 3pm Friday

1pt 11-1 Betfair, Paddy Power

Jamie Overton top Manchester Originals runscorer vs London Spirit Men

Sky Sports Cricket, 6.30pm Friday

1pt 20-1 Hills, Paddy Power

London Spirit vs Manchester Originals prediction

Deepti Sharma has sparkled in her first two appearances for London Spirit Women at Lord's and she could have another influential game when the Spirit host Manchester Originals in The Hundred.

Sharma, player of the tournament in this year's Women's Premier League in India, cracked an unbeaten 39 off 26 balls against Welsh Fire on August 1.

Last Sunday, she top-scored with 44 in a total of 113-9 against Oval Invincibles before taking 3-18 from 20 deliveries to seal a dramatic tie.

The India international was pipped to the player-of-the-match award by Invincibles star Marizanne Kapp, who took 4-11 and scored 47, but Sharma looks a big price in that market on Friday.

Manchester Originals Men lost to Oval Invincibles in last summer's final at Lord's, and they have suffered five straight defeats in The Hundred this year.

They blew a great chance to break their duck against the Invincibles on Tuesday, losing by three runs at Old Trafford, but they face a Spirit side who have lost four out of five in 2024.

The Spirit's first three opponents at Lord's have had opening stands of just four, five and four, so Jamie Overton, who could bat as high as number five for the Originals, merits a bet to top-score.

Overton smashed 202 runs from 111 deliveries in last year's tournament and he has made the second-highest score of the innings in three of the Originals' previous six games, including the 2023 final at Lord's.

Click for more free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.