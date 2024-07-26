London Spirit vs Birmingham Phoenix prediction and cricket betting tips

Where to watch London Spirit vs Birmingham Phoenix

Women's match

Sky Sports Mix, 3pm Saturday

Men's match

Sky Sports Cricket & Mix 6.35pm Saturday

Best bet

Sterre Kalis top Birmingham Phoenix Women runscorer vs London Spirit Women

1pt 7-1 bet365

Birmingham Phoenix Men to hit more sixes vs London Spirit Men

3pts 13-8 bet365, BoyleSports

London Spirit vs Birmingham Phoenix prediction

Birmingham Phoenix men's and women's teams suffered chastening opening defeats to Oval Invincibles in The Hundred and they will be hoping for better luck when they return to London on Saturday.

The Phoenix women need a much-improved batting display against London Spirit at Lord's, having been bowled out for 105 at The Oval.

England wicketkeeper Amy Jones top-scored with 21 but Dutch opener Sterre Kalis had given the Phoenix a bright start to their run-chase, slamming 17 off 12 balls before she was bowled by a ripper from Ryana MacDonald-Gay.

Kalis has an excellent T20 average of just under 37, admittedly mainly against the weaker teams on the circuit, and she looks overpriced to top-score against a Spirit side who upset defending champions Southern Brave in their first game.

The Phoenix men were rolled over for 89 by the Invincibles although they hit five sixes to their opponents' one at The Oval.

That was despite failures for big-hitting England stars Liam Livingstone and Moeen Ali, who were dismissed for nought and one, so the Phoenix are well worth backing to clear the ropes more often than their hosts.

The Spirit men were comfortably beaten by the Brave on Wednesday, when three of their four sixes were struck by number eight Liam Dawson.

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.