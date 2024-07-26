- More
London Spirit vs Birmingham Phoenix prediction and cricket betting tips
Free cricket tips, best bets and analysis for London Spirit vs Birmingham Phoenix in Saturday's men's and women's matches in The Hundred at Lord's
Women's match
Men's match
Sterre Kalis top Birmingham Phoenix Women runscorer vs London Spirit Women
1pt 7-1 bet365
Birmingham Phoenix Men to hit more sixes vs London Spirit Men
3pts 13-8 bet365, BoyleSports
London Spirit vs Birmingham Phoenix prediction
Birmingham Phoenix men's and women's teams suffered chastening opening defeats to Oval Invincibles in The Hundred and they will be hoping for better luck when they return to London on Saturday.
The Phoenix women need a much-improved batting display against London Spirit at Lord's, having been bowled out for 105 at The Oval.
England wicketkeeper Amy Jones top-scored with 21 but Dutch opener Sterre Kalis had given the Phoenix a bright start to their run-chase, slamming 17 off 12 balls before she was bowled by a ripper from Ryana MacDonald-Gay.
Kalis has an excellent T20 average of just under 37, admittedly mainly against the weaker teams on the circuit, and she looks overpriced to top-score against a Spirit side who upset defending champions Southern Brave in their first game.
The Phoenix men were rolled over for 89 by the Invincibles although they hit five sixes to their opponents' one at The Oval.
That was despite failures for big-hitting England stars Liam Livingstone and Moeen Ali, who were dismissed for nought and one, so the Phoenix are well worth backing to clear the ropes more often than their hosts.
The Spirit men were comfortably beaten by the Brave on Wednesday, when three of their four sixes were struck by number eight Liam Dawson.
