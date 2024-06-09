South Africa vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup prediction and cricket betting tips

Where to watch South Africa vs Bangladesh

Best bet

Heinrich Klaasen top South Africa runscorer

2pts 6-1 bet365

Rishad Hossain top Bangladesh runscorer

1pt 50-1 Coral, Ladbrokes

South Africa vs Bangladesh prediction

Bangladesh boosted their chances of qualifying for the Super 8 stage of the T20 World Cup with a tense two-wicket win over Sri Lanka in their opening game in Dallas.

The Tigers lie second in Group D behind South Africa, whose fast bowlers have made a blistering start to the tournament, albeit in favourable conditions.

They skittled Sri Lanka for 77 before restricting the Netherlands to 103-9 and should complete a hat-trick of victories at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium on Monday.

More than £2m was matched on South Africa at 1.01 on Betfair before the start of their run-chase against the Dutch so their backers did not enjoy watching the Proteas collapse to 12-4 in the first five overs.

David Miller (59 not out) and Tristan Stubbs (33) steered them to victory but it was another awkward day for batters on a drop-in pitch at the New York venue.

The new ball has been particularly troublesome given the movement and uneven bounce in New York. The top team runscorers in the South Africa-Netherlands game batted at numbers four and six while Ireland's top batters in their defeats to India and Canada came in at numbers seven and eight.

South Africa's Heinrich Klaasen made 19 not out against Sri Lanka, pipped to top-runscorer honours by Quinto de Kock's 20.

Klaasen, who had a terrific IPL for Sunrisers Hyderabad and is one of the world's best T20 middle-order batsmen, looks overpriced to top-score on Monday.

It would be no surprise to see the Bangladesh top order falter at a venue where they were reduced to 10-3 by India in a warm-up game so take a chance on all-rounder Rishad Hossain top-scoring.

The young leg-spinner starred with the ball against Sri Lanka but he is also a dangerous lower-order batsman who smashed 53 off 30 balls from number eight in a March T20 against the Lankans.

