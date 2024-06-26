India vs England T20 World Cup semi-final prediction and cricket betting tips

Where to watch India vs England

Sky Sports Cricket & Main Event, 3.30pm Thursday

Best bets

Rohit Sharma top India runscorer

2pts 7-2 Betfair, Paddy Power

Kuldeep Yadav to be player of the match

1pt 19-1 Betfair, Paddy Power

Adil Rashid to be player of the match

1pt 18-1 Betfair, Paddy Power

India vs England prediction

England's T20 World Cup title defence began with a washout against Scotland and bad weather is forecast to disrupt their heavyweight semi-final against India in Guyana.

India won their Super 8 group while England finished second to South Africa so Rohit Sharma's men would progress to the final if no result is possible at the Providence Stadium.

The ante-post trophy favourites have won all nine of their T20 internationals this year and are 4-6 to beat England without any assistance from the capricious Caribbean weather.

But India have faltered under pressure in recent tournaments, losing to Australia in last year's ODI World Cup final on home turf after a ten-wicket hammering by England in the 2022 T20 World Cup semi-final.

England skipper Buttler and opening partner Alex Hales shared an unbroken stand of 170 in Adelaide that day and the Powerplay overs are expected to be the best time to bat in Guyana.

The five Group C games at the venue were dominated by spinners although Afghanistan opener Rahmanullah Gurbaz cracked 76 and 80 against Uganda and New Zealand, sharing a first-wicket partnership of 154 with Ibrahim Zadran in the first of those matches.

India opener Rohit is worth backing to pick up where he left off in the Super 8 win over Australia on Monday, when he smashed a sensational 92 off 41 balls.

England's bowlers have struggled to make early breakthroughs at this tournament and the West Indies and South Africa lost their first wicket with the score at 94 and 86 in Super 8 matches against the 2022 champions.

Rohit, whose last T20 international innings before the World Cup was an unbeaten 121 against the Afghans, poses a major threat to England but a couple of classy spinners are worth supporting in the player-of-the-match market.

The weather forecast may dampen the spirits of the slow bowlers a little but India's Kuldeep Yadav and England's Adil Rashid both go into the semi-final in superb form.

Kuldeep took seven wickets in three Super 8 matches, including 2-24 from four overs in the high-scoring win over Australia, while England veteran Rashid ripped through Oman in the group stage, claiming 4-11 with 20 dot balls.

He was outstanding against stronger opponents in the Super 8s, returning combined figures of 4-54 from 12 overs against the Windies, South Africa and the USA, and has been named player of the match in three of England's last eight T20 internationals.

