Monday's T20 World Cup predictions and cricket betting tips including Australia vs India

Where to watch

Australia vs India

Sky Sports Main Event, 3.30pm Monday

Afghanistan vs Bangladesh

Sky Sports Cricket & Main Event, 1.30am Tuesday

Best bets

Suryakumar Yadav to be player of the match vs Australia

1pt 12-1 Coral, Ladbrokes

Ibrahim Zadran top Afghanistan runscorer vs Bangladesh

2pts 7-2 Coral, Ladbrokes

Monday's T20 World Cup predictions

Australia won all four of their T20 World Cup group matches, including an impressive victory over holders England, and started the Super 8 stage with a comfortable success against Bangladesh.

However, Sunday's 27-run defeat to Afghanistan dented the Aussies' hopes of reaching the semi-finals and they need to beat in-form trophy favourites India in St Lucia.

Even a narrow win over unbeaten India may not be enough for Mitchell Marsh's men if the Afghans hammer Bangladesh in the later game – and Australia are 11-10 outsiders to claim any kind of victory against India.

Rohit Sharma's men would love to help eliminate the side who shocked them in last year's ODI World Cup final and batsman Suryakumar Yadav could provide India's inspiration.

He was dismissed second ball against Bangladesh, having hit the first delivery he faced for six, but his previous two innings were excellent half-centuries against the USA and Afghanistan.

Suryakumar has picked up a record 15 player-of-the-match awards in just 65 T20 internationals and he should enjoy batting in St Lucia, where England cruised to a target of 181 against the West Indies on Thursday.

The outcome of the Australia-India clash will have a major bearing on Afghanistan's approach against Bangladesh.

History is on the side of Rashid Khan's men, who have won all four of their T20 meetings with the Tigers on neutral territory and are 8-13 to extend that streak.

Opener Ibrahim Zadran made 44 against New Zealand, 38 against the West Indies and 51 in the win over Australia and he looks a reliable top-runscorer bet for the Afghans.

