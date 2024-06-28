South Africa vs India T20 World Cup final prediction and cricket betting tips

Where to watch South Africa vs India in the T20 World Cup final

Sky Sports Main Event & Cricket, 3.30pm Saturday

India to win T20 World Cup

3pts 5-2 general

South Africa to win T20 World Cup

1pt 7-1 bet365, Coral, Ladbrokes

Best bet

South Africa to win T20 World Cup

1pt 13-8 bet365, Coral, Ladbrokes

Suryakumar Yadav top Indian runscorer

1pt 4-1 general

South Africa vs India T20 World Cup final prediction

A pulsating T20 World Cup in the USA and Caribbean reaches its conclusion on Saturday, when South Africa lock horns with India at the Kensington Oval in Barbados and history beckons for the winners.

While India are looking to claim their first T20 World Cup title since winning the inaugural edition in 2007, this will be a first World Cup final in any format for the Proteas.

And there is the argument that the hunger to lift the trophy could be that little bit greater in the South Africa camp.

South Africa have long been regarded as chokers on the biggest stage but they have already navigated one psychological hurdle in this tournament by winning their first World Cup semi-final at the eighth attempt.

They did so in style, crushing Afghanistan by nine wickets in Trinidad after bowling out their opponents for a paltry 56 after 11.5 overs on a challenging pitch.

This may represent the best opportunity the Proteas have ever had to win a World Cup but the manner of that semi-final win alone should help them shed the tag of bottlers and going into the final as underdogs could help them.

India have not done a lot wrong this tournament and, given their stacked batting options and added experience, it is no surprise they are favourites.

But quotes of 1-2 feel on the short side given South Africa's performance against Afghanistan and the fact they have won all eight of their matches in the tournament.

India, denied the chance to maintain a 100 per cent record after their match against Canada in the group stage was a washout, were devastating in their 68-run mauling of England in the semi-finals.

They have adapted well to conditions, deploying their paceman in New York and using a three-pronged spin attack in the Caribbean but South Africa too have dangerous bowling options.

Tabraiz Shamsi's spin could be key after he mopped up the Afghan tail with figures of 3-6 in the semi-finals.

At the prices, South Africa are the value pick but those looking for an India-orientated bet should look no further than Suryakumar Yadav to top score for the Men in Blue.

Yadav scored 47 against England on Thursday and has scored 100, 56 and 68 runs in his last three outings against South Africa.

