Sunday's T20 World Cup predictions and cricket betting tips including USA vs England

Where to watch

USA vs England

Sky Sports Cricket & Main Event, 3.30pm Sunday

West Indies vs South Africa

Sky Sports Cricket & Main Event, 1.30am Monday

Best bets

Andries Gous to hit most sixes for USA vs England

1pt 9-2 bet365

West Indies to beat South Africa

3pts 10-11 general

Sunday's T20 World Cup predictions

England's T20 World Cup title defence has been a bumpy ride but a victory over the USA in Barbados should secure a semi-final spot for Jos Buttler's men.

The 2022 winners sneaked through to the Super 8 stage, edging out Scotland on net run-rate, before thumping the West Indies by eight wickets in their most impressive display of the tournament.

That win was followed by a nervy seven-run defeat to South Africa on Friday and England must be ruthless against the USA at the Kensington Oval.

The tournament co-hosts beat Pakistan in a Super Over shock in the group stage but in their last game they were trounced by the Windies, who chased down 129 with more than nine overs to spare.

England have struggled to make inroads with the new ball at this tournament, conceding first-wicket stands of 90, 70, six, 44, 94 and 86 in their first six matches.

That trend points to a bet on USA opener Andries Gous hitting the most sixes for the underdogs.

He struck three maximums in an innings of 65 against Canada in the World Cup opener and also cleared the ropes against Pakistan and the Windies.

Gous, a former South Africa Under-19 international, gave the Proteas a scare with a brilliant unbeaten 80 in the first Super 8 match, hitting five sixes, and he should relish a crack at the defending champions.

Scattered thunderstorms are forecast for Bridgetown, which could complicate England's push for the semis, but the West Indies' task is clear-cut.

The co-hosts' rout of the USA means any victory against South Africa will take them into the last four and they should be backed to win a tight contest.

The Proteas have won six out of six at the World Cup but they had faced some modest opposition before edging past England and they could come unstuck against the Windies' powerful hitters.

South Africa have lost five of their last six T20 internationals against the West Indies, who claimed a 3-0 series clean sweep against them in May.

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.