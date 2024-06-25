South Africa vs Afghanistan T20 World Cup semi-final prediction and cricket betting tips

Where to watch South Africa vs Afghanistan

Best bets

South Africa to have higher opening partnership

3pts 4-5 bet365, BoyleSports

Kagiso Rabada top South Africa wicket-taker

1pt 100-30 Betfair, Paddy Power

South Africa vs Afghanistan prediction

South Africa are 4-11 to end their long wait for an appearance in a major final when they take on Afghanistan in Thursday's first T20 World Cup semi-final.

The Proteas played some great cricket at last year's 50-over World Cup before losing to Australia in the semi-finals and they will be desperate to extend their winning streak at this tournament to eight matches.

They have held their nerve in some thrilling finishes, beating Bangladesh and Nepal by four runs and one run in the group stage before tense Super 8 victories over England and the West Indies.

The Afghans beat Australia by 21 runs before edging past Bangladesh in a must-win game on Tuesday, when openers Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Ibrahim Zadran shared a laboured stand of 59 in 10.4 overs.

Gurbaz is the leading runscorer at the tournament, with Zadran in third place on the batting chart, but they have had a short turnaround after their rain-affected win over the Tigers ended after 1am local time.

The new ball did plenty of damage in the group-stage fixtures at the Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba and South Africa are worth backing to post the higher opening partnership.

They won that heat by margins of 86-15 and 12-2 in their last two Super 8 matches against England and the Windies, and fast bowler Kagiso Rabada should be raring to go.

He took 1-11 from two overs against the West Indies, having been held back until the 18th over, and claimed 3-18 against the USA and 2-32 against England in his first two Super 8 games.

England are 13-10 to beat India in the second semi-final which starts on Thursday at 3.30pm UK and Ireland time at Guyana's Providence Stadium.

India, like South Africa, have won all of their completed matches at this tournament and they are 5-4 to lift the trophy ahead of the Proteas at 11-5, defending champions England at 7-2 and Afghanistan at 10-1.

England have fond memories of their 2022 T20 World Cup semi-final against India in Adelaide, where captain Jos Buttler helped them chase down a target of 169 without losing a wicket.

