Saturday's T20 World Cup predictions and cricket betting tips for Australia v England

Best bet

England to beat Australia

1pt 11-10 Hills

Phil Salt to score 23 runs or more runs

1pt 5-6 Coral, Ladbrokes

T20 World Cup Saturday matches predictions

This year's T20 World Cup is less than a week old and already defending champions England will be feeling the pressure.

Jos Buttler's side were restricted to just one point from their opening match against Scotland in Barbados after it was abandoned due to rain, heightening the importance of their remaining matches in Group B.

England will be expected to ease to victories in their last two games against Namibia and Oman, but before that they will go under the microscope when they face Australia at the Kensington Oval on Saturday.

There is not a lot to analyse for England at this tournament - although failure to take a Scotland wicket in ten overs was a little concerning last time out, even if pace pair Mark Wood and Jofra Archer bowled well.

However, England can draw confidence from their performances going into the tournament, notably their 2-0 series win over Pakistan.

Player-of-the-series Buttler was in form in the two completed matches, scoring 84 and 39, while the team's premier leg-spinner Adil Rashid found rhythm with the ball.

England's record against Australia in T20 cricket is also reassuring - they have picked up six wins in their last eight matches against the Baggy Greens in the shortest format.

Australia began their T20 World Cup campaign with a 39-run win over Oman but it was not plain sailing as they were reduced to 50-3 before Marcus Stoinis came to the crease and fired an unbeaten 67.

The Aussies lost their final warm-up match by 35 runs against the West Indies, though, so there are certainly vulnerabilities to be exploited.

England did not have the chance to bat against Scotland but one player who could excel when they get to the crease is opener Phil Salt.

A lot of the plaudits go to Buttler at the top of the order but his batting partner Salt can be equally effective and his last five totals in T20 internationals are 109 not out, 119, 38, 13 and 45.

He averages 34.85 in the format and enjoyed a superb Indian Premier League campaign earlier this year, blasting 435 runs to help Kolkata Knight Riders to the title, and he can score 23 runs or more in Barbados.

Later in the day in Guyana, meanwhile, co-hosts the West Indies continue their campaign against underdogs Uganda, who are fresh from their first T20 World Cup win over Papua New Guinea.

