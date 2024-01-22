Sydney Sixers v Brisbane Heat Big Bash predictions and cricket betting tips

Where to watch Sydney Sixers v Brisbane Heat

Sky Sports Cricket & Main Event, 8.15am Wednesday

Sydney Sixers v Brisbane Heat predictions

Sydney Sixers beat Brisbane Heat by 39 runs in the opening game of the Big Bash playoffs and bookmakers expect the Sixers to frank that form in Wednesday's final at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

The Heat, missing overseas stars Colin Munro and Sam Billings and Australia Test players Usman Khawaja and Marnus Labuschagne, were bowled out for 113 as the Sixers booked their place in the final.

Brisbane qualified at the second attempt, beating Adelaide Strikers by 54 runs in Monday's Challenger. Any concerns over the Heat's lack of batting depth were rendered irrelevant by an extraordinary innings of 140 from 57 balls by opener Josh Brown and the Strikers' hopes of chasing down a target of 215 were swiftly dashed by fast bowler Spencer Johnson.

The left-armer dismissed both Adelaide openers in his first over, finishing with 3-20, and he was outstanding in the playoff defeat to the Sixers, picking up 2-12 from four overs.

Johnson enjoyed a spectacular debut for Oval Invincibles in The Hundred last summer, taking three wickets and conceding only one run from his allotted 20 deliveries.

He has picked up at least two wickets in four of his last five Big Bash games and is a tempting bet to be Brisbane's leading bowler at the SCG.

The Heat lost a thrilling final to Perth Scorchers last season and classy fast bowlers Johnson, Michael Neser and Xavier Bartlett, the leading wicket-taker in the tournament, must produce the goods if they are to claim a first Bash title since 2013.

