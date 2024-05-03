Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Titans prediction and cricket betting tips

Where to watch Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Titans

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Titans prediction

Royal Challengers Bengaluru lost seven of their first eight IPL matches this season but are bidding for a third straight win when they host Gujarat Titans on Saturday.

RCB started to turn things around in a one-run defeat at Kolkata, where they were chasing 223 for victory, before their bowlers starred in a 35-run victory over a powerful Sunrisers Hyderabad side.

Bottom-of-the-table Bengaluru then produced one of the most comprehensive victories of the season in last Sunday's fixture at Gujarat, reaching a target of 201 with four overs and nine wickets in hand.

England all-rounder Will Jacks was the star of the show, scoring an unbeaten 100 and hitting Gujarat's ace spinner Rashid Khan for six, six, four, six and six off the final five deliveries of the match.

The Titans, champions in 2022 and runners-up last season, have lost their way in Shubman Gill's first year as captain.

Gill was the IPL's leading runscorer last season but his patchy form this year means he has only made the reserve list for India's T20 World Cup squad.

His opening partner Wriddhiman Saha has passed 25 only once in eight innings and the Gujarat top two are likely to be overshadowed by RCB's Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis, who put on 40 in last weekend's romp in Ahmedabad.

