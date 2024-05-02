Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders prediction and cricket betting tips
Free cricket tips, best bets and analysis for Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders in Friday's IPL match at the Wankhede Stadium
Where to watch Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders
Sky Sports Cricket, 3pm Friday
Best bet
Kolkata Knight Riders to have higher opening partnership
Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders prediction
Mumbai Indians were ante-post favourites for the IPL but the five-time champions have had a tough campaign, losing seven of their first ten matches.
Hardik Pandya, who succeeded Rohit Sharma as Mumbai captain this season, has been named in India's squad for next month's T20 World Cup despite an underwhelming contribution of 197 runs and six wickets in ten games.
Former skipper Rohit scored 105 not out in his last innings at the Wankhede Stadium, venue for Friday's clash with Kolkata Knight Riders, but his last three scores at the top of the order for Mumbai were six, eight and four.
Kolkata, in contrast to their hosts, are closing in on a playoff place after winning six of their nine matches.
Their last five fixtures have been home games at Eden Gardens but openers Phil Salt and Sunil Narine should be backed to continue their fine form in Mumbai.
England's Salt has scored 89 not out, ten, 48, 75 and 68 in his last five knocks while West Indies veteran Narine's 372 runs this season have come at a strike-rate of 182 per 100 balls.
KKR are missing suspended fast bowler Harshit Rana after a breach of the ICC Code of Conduct in the seven-wicket win over Delhi but openers Salt and Narine should be backed to outshine their Mumbai counterparts.
Published on 2 May 2024inIPL
Last updated 15:11, 2 May 2024
