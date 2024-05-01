Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals prediction and cricket betting tips

Where to watch Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals

Sky Sports Main Event & Cricket, 3pm Thursday

Best bet

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals prediction

Thursday's clash in the Indian Premier League is not to be missed as big-hitters Sunrisers Hyderabad take on pacesetters Rajasthan Royals at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium.

With eight wins from nine matches, Rajasthan have hardly put a foot wrong in this year's IPL and they are on course to progress directly to qualifier one in the playoffs.

Sunrisers Hyderabad find themselves in a congested mid-table spot, battling it out for a spot in the eliminator.

But while several places separate the sides in the standings, Hyderabad should make this a tough contest and that is shown in the match odds.

The Sunrisers have set and then re-set the record for the highest total in IPL history this season, first striking 277 against Mumbai Indians in March and then scoring 287 against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in April.

Heinrich Klaasen, Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma are enjoying great seasons at the crease and can trouble the Royals but the visitors can count on the best bowling line-up in the league.

Only once have Rajasthan allowed a team to surpass the 200-run mark in the IPL this season and they are allowing an average of just eight runs per over.

Trent Boult is deadly in the early stages of the match, while Yuzvendra Chahal has taken 28 wickets in 19 innings against Hyderabad, so expect Rajasthan to tame the hosts and record another key win.

Click for more free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.