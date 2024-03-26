Sunrisers Hyderabad v Mumbai Indians: IPL predictions and cricket betting tips

Where to watch Sunrisers Hyderabad v Mumbai Indians

Sky Sports Cricket & Main Event, 2pm Wednesday

Best bet

Jasprit Bumrah top Mumbai Indians wicket-taker

1pt 5-2 Betfair, Paddy Power

Sunrisers Hyderabad v Mumbai Indians predictions

Sunrisers Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians both lost their opening matches of the 2024 IPL season and will be after responses when the sides lock horns at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Wednesday.

Hyderabad, who finished bottom of the pile in 2023, were edged by four runs by Kolkata Knight Riders in their opener, while Mumbai Indians failed to complete a straightforward run-chase in a six-run defeat to Gujarat Titans.

But there were certainly positives for Mumbai in their first game of the season, most notably the performance of Jasprit Bumrah.

Ace paceman Bumrah missed the 2023 IPL season but took 134 wickets in the franchise competition from the start of the 2016 campaign to the end of the 2022 season.

And against Gujarat, he looked back at home with figures of 3-14 from his four overs.

With only two other players claiming scalps, that meant Bumrah was his side's top bowler last time out and he can again take the most wickets for Mumbai when they visit an unconvincing Hyderabad unit.

Mumbai made the IPL playoffs last season and are 8-11 favourites to win the match while the Sunrisers, who lost ten of their 14 matches last year, are priced at 6-5.

