New Zealand Women v England Women predictions and cricket betting tips
Free cricket tips, best bets and analysis for New Zealand Women v England Women in Friday's fifth T20 in Wellington
Where to watch New Zealand Women v England Women
TNT Sports 1, midnight Thursday
Best bet
Heather Knight top England runscorer
1pt 11-2 bet365
New Zealand Women v England Women predictions
England's Maia Bouchier scored her maiden T20 international half-century, 71 off 47 balls, in Sunday's three-run defeat to New Zealand but her 91 from 56 deliveries proved to be a matchwinning innings on Wednesday.
Promoted to open the batting, Bouchier thumped 12 fours and two sixes to help England to a 47-run win and an unassailable 3-1 lead in the five-match series.
Her knock was backed up by late unbeaten cameos from Nat Sciver-Brunt, who hit 29 off 14 balls, and captain Heather Knight, who made 21 off nine.
Knight's aggressive batting has been a feature of the series and only Bouchier has scored more runs than the England skipper's 150.
She top-scored with 63 and 56 not out to help the tourists win the first two T20s and is a big price to lead the way with the bat in the fifth match in Wellington, where England leg-spinner Sarah Glenn is unavailable due to concussion.
Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.
Published on 27 March 2024inCricket tips
Last updated 14:53, 27 March 2024
