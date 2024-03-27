New Zealand Women v England Women predictions and cricket betting tips

Where to watch New Zealand Women v England Women

TNT Sports 1, midnight Thursday

Best bet

Heather Knight top England runscorer

1pt 11-2 bet365

New Zealand Women v England Women predictions

England's Maia Bouchier scored her maiden T20 international half-century, 71 off 47 balls, in Sunday's three-run defeat to New Zealand but her 91 from 56 deliveries proved to be a matchwinning innings on Wednesday.

Promoted to open the batting, Bouchier thumped 12 fours and two sixes to help England to a 47-run win and an unassailable 3-1 lead in the five-match series.

Her knock was backed up by late unbeaten cameos from Nat Sciver-Brunt, who hit 29 off 14 balls, and captain Heather Knight, who made 21 off nine.

Knight's aggressive batting has been a feature of the series and only Bouchier has scored more runs than the England skipper's 150.

She top-scored with 63 and 56 not out to help the tourists win the first two T20s and is a big price to lead the way with the bat in the fifth match in Wellington, where England leg-spinner Sarah Glenn is unavailable due to concussion.

