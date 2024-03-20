Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race10 MINS
15:15 HaydockHorse icon
Digital NewspaperHorse TrackerFree BetsMy BookmakersSubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race10 MINS
15:15 HaydockHorse icon
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Cricket tips

New Zealand Women v England Women predictions and cricket betting tips

Free cricket tips, best bets and analysis for New Zealand Women v England Women at Saxton Oval in Saxton on Friday

England opener Tammy Beaumont has recently returned to the T20 side
England opener Tammy Beaumont has recently returned to the T20 sideCredit: Christopher Lee - ECB

Where to watch New Zealand Women v England Women

Midnight Thursday, TNT Sports 1

Best bet

Tammy Beaumont to score under 20.5 runs
1pt 5-6 bet365

Image link

New Zealand Women v England Women predictions

England were comfortable winners in the opening match of their five-game T20 series against New Zealand on Tuesday and they are as short as 8-15 to follow up when they face off again in the early hours of Friday morning.

The visitors have won six of the last seven meetings between these two teams and it is a demonstration of the talent in their squad that Tammy Beaumont is only just being reintroduced.

The veteran was dropped from the T20 team from January 2022 until the first game of this series, in which she notched a score of 15.

The 33-year-old has not made more than 20 runs in her last seven innings for club and country and with the added pressure of trying to cement her place back in this short-format line-up, she is worth taking on and she can be backed to fall short of 20.5 runs in this second match.

Click for more free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.

Joe CaseyRacing Post Sport

Published on 20 March 2024inCricket tips

Last updated 14:57, 20 March 2024

iconCopy
more inCricket tips
more inCricket tips