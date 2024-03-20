New Zealand Women v England Women predictions and cricket betting tips

Where to watch New Zealand Women v England Women

Midnight Thursday, TNT Sports 1

Best bet

Tammy Beaumont to score under 20.5 runs

1pt 5-6 bet365

New Zealand Women v England Women predictions

England were comfortable winners in the opening match of their five-game T20 series against New Zealand on Tuesday and they are as short as 8-15 to follow up when they face off again in the early hours of Friday morning.

The visitors have won six of the last seven meetings between these two teams and it is a demonstration of the talent in their squad that Tammy Beaumont is only just being reintroduced.

The veteran was dropped from the T20 team from January 2022 until the first game of this series, in which she notched a score of 15.

The 33-year-old has not made more than 20 runs in her last seven innings for club and country and with the added pressure of trying to cement her place back in this short-format line-up, she is worth taking on and she can be backed to fall short of 20.5 runs in this second match.

