New Zealand Women v England Women predictions and cricket betting tips

Where to watch New Zealand Women v England Women

TNT Sports 1, 11pm Sunday

Best bet

Nat Sciver-Brunt top England Women runscorer

2pts 16-5 Hills

New Zealand Women v England Women predictions

All-rounder Nat Sciver-Brunt was player of the match as England Women completed a 4-1 T20 series win over New Zealand on Friday and she could star in the first ODI in Wellington.

Sciver-Brunt's last 50-over innings in New Zealand was an astonishing 148 not out from 121 balls in the 2022 World Cup final defeat to Australia in Christchurch, where none of her teammates reached 30.

Her ODI average of 46.6 and strike-rate of 96 are easily the best of any England batter to score 1,000 runs in the format and she has been in superb form since the World Cup final.

She scored 111 not out and 129 in back-to-back innings against Australia last summer before smashing 120 from 74 balls against Sri Lanka and looks a solid favourite to top-score for England in the series opener.

New Zealand are 5-2 for victory in Wellington but influential captain Sophie Devine missed Friday's T20 defeat due to a quad injury and is a doubt for the three-match ODI series.

