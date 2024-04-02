New Zealand Women v England Women prediction and cricket betting tips
Free cricket tips, best bets and analysis for New Zealand Women v England Women at Seddon Park in Hamilton on Wednesday
Where to watch New Zealand Women v England Women
TNT Sport 2, Wednesday 11pm
Best bet
Maia Bouchier over 30 runs
1pt 6-5 bet365
New Zealand Women v England Women prediction
England Women were 4-1 winners of their T20 series in New Zealand and got the three-game 50-over series off to a strong start with a comfortable success in Wellington last time out.
The second game of the three in Hamilton looks likely to continue the trend and England are 2-7 to win again.
A key part of the visitors’ success throughout the series has been opener Maia Bouchier, who has stepped up in the face of Tammy Beaumont’s struggles, her fellow top order batter who has just one knock of above 20 on the tour.
The same cannot be said for Bouchier, who has recorded innings of 31, 6, 91, 71, 12 and 43 not out in New Zealand.
A relative newcomer to the 50-over format on the international stage, the 25-year-old made her ODI debut in September.
However, since then she has averaged 71.50 in three innings and will be hoping to hold down the position of opener in this format with more impressive efforts.
Bouchier looks to have the measure of the Kiwi bowlers and the odds-against that she makes more than 30 runs is worth taking.
Published on 2 April 2024inCricket tips
Last updated 15:18, 2 April 2024
