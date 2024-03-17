New Zealand v England first women's T20 predictions and cricket betting tips

Where to watch New Zealand v England first Women's T20

TNT Sports 1, midnight Monday

Best bet

New Zealand

1pt 11-8 general

New Zealand v England first Women's T20 predictions

England will begin their tour of New Zealand on Monday night without four star players due to their involvement in the recent Women’s Premier League in India.

The cash-rich T20 franchise league only reached its conclusion on Sunday and the ECB had told England’s players that they would need to leave India prior to the knockout stages of the WPL to be available for the first three matches of the five-match T20 series, which starts at the University Oval in Dunedin.

Captain Heather Knight and seamer Lauren Bell pulled out of their WPL deals but Alice Capsey, Sophie Ecclestone, Danni Wyatt and Nat Sciver-Brunt didn’t, leaving England without some key individuals for the opening exchanges in New Zealand.

The hosts are also affected by WPL commitments – Amelia Kerr and Sophie Devine will miss the opener in Dunedin – but they are less impacted than Jon Lewis’s tourists.

With that in mind, it could pay to take a punt on outsiders New Zealand.

