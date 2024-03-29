Lucknow Super Giants v Punjab Kings predictions and cricket betting tips

Where to watch Lucknow Super Giants v Punjab Kings

Sky Sports Cricket, 2pm Saturday

Best bet

Kagiso Rabada top match wicket-taker

1pt 7-2 bet365

Lucknow Super Giants v Punjab Kings predictions

After defeat to Rajasthan Royals in their opener, Lucknow Super Giants play their first home match of the 2024 IPL season against Punjab Kings on Saturday but the Ekana Stadium was not a happy hunting ground for batsmen last year.

Lucknow's home venue had an average scoring rate of just 6.93 last season - the lowest among the ten stadiums - and it could be a tough afternoon for visiting batsmen Shikhar Dhawan, Jonny Bairstow and Liam Livingstone among others.

Conditions should suit the bowlers, especially the pacemen given a red-soil pitch is expected in Lucknow and one player who could capitalise is Kagiso Rabada.

The South African fast bowler had a tricky season last year, taking only seven wickets in six matches, but he racked up 23 wickets in the 2022 campaign.

And he is already off the mark in 2024 with three wickets collected in two matches, having dismissed Faf du Plessis and Cameron Green of Royal Challengers Bengaluru last time out.

West Indies talent Shamar Joseph will not yet be deployed by the Super Giants, whose options are limited in the pace bowling department.

Rabada should therefore not have much competition in the top wicket-taker market and looks a worthwhile bet at 7-2.

Click for more free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.