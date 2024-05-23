Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals prediction and cricket betting tips

Where to watch Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals

Sky Sports Cricket, 3pm Friday

Best bet

Rahul Tripathi top Sunrisers Hyderabad runscorer

1pt 5-1 BoyleSports

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals prediction

Rajasthan Royals lost their last four completed league matches in the IPL but they returned to form at the perfect moment with a victory over Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Wednesday's playoff Eliminator.

That victory set up a Qualifier 2 clash with Sunrisers Hyderabad in Chennai, where the winners will face Kolkata Knight Riders in Sunday's final.

The Sunrisers have won the last two meetings between the teams in thrilling fashion, although Rajasthan let slip winning positions in both matches.

Another tight contest is expected – the sides finished level on 17 points in the league standings – and Rajasthan's spinners Ravichandran Ashwin and Yuzvendra Chahal could give them an edge in helpful conditions at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.

The Sunrisers, who have scored three of the four highest totals in this season's IPL, will be desperate for opener Travis Head to make an impact after his ducks in their last two games.

The Aussie's duel with Rajasthan's new-ball ace, Trent Boult, will be crucial, but the Sunrisers' number three, Rahul Tripathi, looks a big price to top-score.

He struck 47 off 29 balls in last season's away win over Rajasthan and has made a strong return to the side for Hyderabad's previous two games, making 33 off 18 against Punjab Kings and top-scoring with 55 off 35 in Tuesday's playoff loss to KKR.



